Global Oil Glut Set to Halve in May
The global imbalance between oil supply and demand is set to halve to 13.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in May.
That’s according to a new Rystad Energy analysis, which predicted a further fall to 6.1 million bpd in June. Rystad warned, however, that despite the improvement, the stock build will still overwhelm remaining global storage, which it says will fill “in weeks”.
“While this may seem like a drastic improvement from April, the oil market is not magically fixed,” Rystad Energy Oil Market Analyst Louise Dickson said in a company statement.
“The storage issue still looms large and will spill over onto trading floors, as buyers are left with crude they cannot physically place, and into the boardrooms of oil companies which must make very costly but necessary decisions to scale back production and give the market some breathing space,” Dickson added.
According to Rystad, if sufficient production isn’t shuttered by May 19 - the expiration of the WTI June 2020 contract - then the potential remains for another “nightmare WTI price collapse”, which it does not rule out spreading to other crude blends.
“However, given that most oil futures outside of WTI do not require the buyer to physically take oil delivery, and instead have cash settlement options, the destruction to other benchmarks should be tamer,” Rystad stated.
Rystad outlined that it expects the oil price bottom is “in front of us rather than behind us” but added that it still believes in an oil price recovery, “possibly starting as early as June”. Rystad also highlighted that it sees a risk for a tight market in 2022 with prices “much higher than pre-crisis levels”.
“This will be facilitated by a recovery in demand to above pre-Covid-19 levels in 2022, ongoing OPEC+ cuts, and a loss of supply capacity in both U.S. shale and long-cycled global production,” Rystad stated.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Borr Divests Two Rigs
- Oil Supply Data Should Show More Non-OPEC Shut-ins
- Regulator Says Texas Quotas on Oil Output Are DOA
- Amid Oil Rout, Challenge Is Picking Which Wells Close
- COVID-19 Could Spur Healthcare Plastics Changes
- Sabic Suspends All but Essential Spending
- Veteran Iranian OPEC Governor in Coma
- Freeport LNG Moving Ahead With Train 3
- Global Oil Glut Set to Halve in May
- Chinese Firm Building Floating Oil Storage Tanks
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity
- XTO Energy Extends Offering to Buy Trust Units
- Worley Axes 3,000 Jobs
- Diamond Files Chapter 11
- Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid
- Plastics Get More Respect Amid COVID-19
- Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet