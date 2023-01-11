Global Maritime Security Incidents at Lowest Levels in 40 Years
Data suggests that globally recorded maritime security incidents are at their lowest levels in 40 years.
That’s according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which noted that incidents of offshore piracy across both the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea regions have shown “considerable declines from previously high rates”.
“The former [is] showing a substantial decline to a near total absence of incidents across a protracted timeframe and the later [is] showing a decline in incident volumes with sporadic evidence of a persistent threat within key areas,” the MSTA stated.
“At the outset of 2023 the Indian Ocean region sees the removal of the HRA which had been in place since 2010, reflecting the considerable decline in traditional maritime security threats within that region,” the MSTA added.
Dryad’s latest MSTA, which was released on January 9, showed that there have been zero maritime security incidents across West Africa and the Indian Ocean this year. Two incidents were recorded in South East Asia, according to the MSTA, which highlighted that this was 50 percent down on year ago levels.
The company’s previous MSTA, which was released on December 12, outlined that total maritime security incidents dropped 36 percent year on year in West Africa and five percent year on year in the Indian Ocean. Incidents had risen 21 percent year on year in South East Asia, however, that MSTA revealed.
“Whilst piracy remains at historically low levels, it is important to note that this is set against the backdrop of a worsening macro-economic headwind that is highly likely to accentuate many of the conditions which are responsible for the prevalence of piracy,” Dryad warned in its latest MSTA.
“Within key regions of both the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea, poverty, considerable onshore insecurity, weak governance and the prevalence of considerable volumes of established criminal enterprise are all conditions which could precipitate a return to piracy,” the MSTA added.
Dryad’s latest MSTA also noted that, despite the decline in incidents of piracy, maritime crime has persisted globally with high volumes of incidents within Southeast Asian waters and many littoral regions.
In addition, the MSTA stated that, beyond “low level” maritime crime, 2022 saw a “continuation of the theme of rising geopolitical instability with threats to global shipping including the continued targeting of Israeli owned vessels by Iran, the extension of war risk into the maritime domain resulting from the ongoing war in Yemen and likewise within the Black Sea”.
According to the Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness Center’s (MICA) latest annual maritime security report, piracy and robbery incidents dropped from 375 in 2020, to 318 in 2021, and 300 in 2022.
“The decline in maritime piracy and robbery that began in 2021 continued this year [2022],” the report stated.
“In 2022, the MICA Center recorded 300 incidents, which represents a decrease around five percent compared to 2021. This decrease is due in particular to a noteworthy drop in piracy events, while acts of robbery are stable or even increasing in some areas of the world,” the report added
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- Scotland First Minister Sees Clear Imperative to Accelerate Clean Energy
- No Smooth Sailing For Global Oil Markets In 2023
- Lukoil Sells Italian Refinery To Trafigura-Backed Firm
- China Covid Policy Causes Domestic Air Travel to Yoyo
- Altera Emerges From Chapter 11 Enabling Petrojarl Knarr FPSO Deal
- Baker Hughes Picks New EVP Of Industrial & Energy Technology
- Transocean Raising $500M To Fund Part Of Its 8th-Gen Drillship
- Kuwait to Send Europe 5 Times More Diesel
- Maritime Industry Gets SpaceX's Starlink Internet Coverage
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Andurand Says Oil May Surpass $140 a Barrel
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?