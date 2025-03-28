Glenfarne to Take Majority Stake in Alaska LNG

AGDC and Glenfarne signed agreements for the latter to acquire 75 percent of 8 Star Alaska, a company formed by AGDC to manage the planned Alaska LNG.

Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) and Glenfarne Group LLC have signed agreements for the latter to acquire 75 percent of 8 Star Alaska, a company formed by AGDC to manage the planned Alaska LNG.

Alaska LNG, approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission May 2020, is designed to deliver natural gas from the state’s North Slope to both domestic and global markets. It is the only federally permitted liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on the United States Pacific Coast, according to AGDC.

“Glenfarne assumes the role of Alaska LNG’s lead developer and will lead all remaining development work of Alaska LNG from front-end engineering and design through to a final investment decision (‘FID’)”, AGDC said in an online statement. The company said FID is planned for this year.

“AGDC remains a 25 percent owner of 8 Star Alaska and a key partner to Glenfarne on the project”, AGDC added.

Alaska LNG has three subprojects: an LNG export terminal with a capacity of 20 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) in Nikiski, an 807-mile 42-inch pipeline and a carbon capture plant with a storage capacity of 7 MMtpa.

“In light of steadily declining gas production from Cook Inlet, which has historically been Alaska’s primary in-state natural gas basin, phase one of the project will kick off immediately, prioritizing the development and final investment decision of the pipeline infrastructure needed to deliver North Slope gas to Alaskans as rapidly as possible”, AGDC said.

The LNG plant will be built at a later phase, AGDC said previously.

“Oil was discovered in Prudhoe Bay almost exactly 57 years ago and since then Alaskans have never given up on finding a way to also benefit from our North Slope natural gas”, commented Governor Mike Dunlea. “Alaska has made a significant investment to develop Alaska LNG to the point where we can engage Glenfarne, a well-qualified industry leader, to bring this great project to the finish line.

“Alaska LNG will strengthen the U.S. geostrategic position in the North Pacific, provide vital energy security for our residents, our military bases, our businesses, and our Asian allies, and unlock billions in economic benefit at home and abroad”.

Glenfarne chief executive and founder Brendan Duval said, “Glenfarne’s financial, project management, and commercial expertise is well matched to lead this vital project forward”.

“Alaska LNG will provide desperately needed energy security and natural gas cost savings for Alaskans and give Glenfarne unmatched flexibility to simultaneously serve LNG markets in both Asia and Europe through our three LNG projects”, Duval added.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com