Glenfarne Says Texas LNG Capacity Fully Committed

Glenfarne Group LLC has signed a 20-year deal to supply one million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to RWE Supply & Trading GmbH from the Texas LNG project.

The latest offtake completes the marketing process for the project on the Port of Brownsville, according to a joint statement online by the New York City-based developer and Essen-based power developer and energy trader RWE.

RWE's purchase "corresponds to approximately 13 cargos of LNG and 1.4 billion cubic meters [49.44 billion cubic feet] per year of natural gas respectively", the statement said. "Deliveries can be shipped by RWE to locations in Europe and worldwide".

"Texas LNG features the use of electric drive motors for LNG production, making this project one of the lowest-emitting LNG terminals in the world", the statement claimed. "The RWE agreement provides a framework to monitor, report and verify greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from the well head to LNG loading to document how LNG cargoes produced from the Texas LNG terminal support the reduction of GHG emissions across the LNG value chain".

"With the completion of offtake negotiations, Glenfarne is now focusing on finalizing the financing process as we advance toward a final investment decision in early 2026", said Vlad Bluzer, partner at Glenfarne and co-president of Texas LNG.

Last year Macquarie Energy LLC, part of Sydney-based trading and financial services firm Macquarie Group Ltd, signed up for 0.5 MMtpa of LNG for 20 years from Texas LNG, as announced with Glenfarne December 3, 2025.

Earlier in 2025 Glenfarne secured a 20-year contract to supply 0.5 MMtpa of LNG from Texas LNG to Gunvor Group Ltd. Supply under the agreement would be delivered to the commodities trader's Singapore subsidiary on a free-on-board basis, said a joint statement September 10, 2025.

On July 23, 2024 Glenfarne announced a 20-year tolling agreement with EQT Corp for liquefaction services for two MMtpa of LNG from Texas LNG.

Texas LNG holds a Department of Energy (DOE) approval to export up to 204.4 billion cubic feet a year of natural gas equivalent to both FTA and non-FTA countries on a non-additive basis. The project obtained DOE authorization in September 2015 for the portion for countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and February 2020 for the non-FTA portion.

The project consists of a new LNG terminal on the north side of the Brownsville Ship Channel, 2.5 miles southwest of the Town of Port Isabel and 19 miles northeast of the City of Brownsville, according to Texas LNG. It is designed to have two liquefaction trains. Feed gas would be delivered via a planned third-party pipeline.

Kiewit won the engineering, procurement and construction contract in 2024.

