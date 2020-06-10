Glenfarne Group Closes Magnolia LNG Deal

The business was owned by Liquefied Natural Gas, which is currently completing a corporate restructuring.

Glenfarne Group LLC, a developer, owner-operator and industrial manager of energy and infrastructure assets, has closed its acquisition of Magnolia LNG in Louisiana through subsidiary Magnolia LNG Holdings LLC.

The export business was previously owned by Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd., which is currently completing a corporate restructuring.

Magnolia LNG is an 8 million tonnes per annum LNG export business that has completed the FERC permitting process. The 115-acre project is on the Industrial Canal near Lake Charles in Southwest Louisiana and has a long-term lease option agreement with the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District.

Magnolia LNG is permitted to receive natural gas through the Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline, and will pretreat, liquefy and store LNG onsite for domestic use and export. The acquisition also includes Magnolia LNG’s patented OSMR® liquefaction technology.

“Magnolia LNG is a well-known and high-quality project to which Glenfarne brings its funding, marketing, development and construction expertise to take it to Final Investment Decision, and then construct and operate the asset,” said Brendan Duval, Founder and Managing Partner of Glenfarne.

“We believe in the essential role that natural gas plays in the transition to a lower carbon world. The facility will provide clean, low-cost and reliable energy globally, and we are proud to support this critical infrastructure project.”

The acquisition increases Glenfarne’s LNG export capacity to approximately 12 mtpa, 4 mtpa of which comes from Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, a late-stage LNG export development project in Brownsville, Texas, for which Alder Midstream is the majority owner and managing member.

Based in New York City, Glenfarne Group is a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm with offices in Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia and Houston, Texas.

