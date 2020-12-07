Glencore CEO to Retire

Glencore (LON: GLEN) has announced that Ivan Glasenberg will retire as the company's chief executive officer and as a member of the Glencore board during the first half of next year.

Glasenberg will be replaced by Gary Nagle, who intends to relocate from Australia to Switzerland early next year and will work with Glasenberg to affect the transition. Glasenberg joined Glencore in April 1984 and has been CEO of the company since January 2002. Nagle, who joined Glencore in 2000, is currently the global head of the company’s coal industrial business.

“The board has worked with Ivan over the past two years to oversee a seamless transition to the next generation of leadership across Glencore’s business,” Tony Hayward, Glencore’s chairman, said in a company statement.

“Gary Nagle has held senior roles in coal and ferroalloys in Colombia, South Africa and Australia. He has been on the board’s radar for more than several years and was selected following a succession process overseen by the board,” he added.

“We are confident that he has the right skill set and qualities to lead the Glencore of tomorrow,” Hayward continued.

Commenting on his new role, Nagle said, “I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the board and honored to be appointed CEO at such an exciting time for Glencore.”

“We will continue to deliver value to our shareholders, while operating safely and responsibly,” he added.

Glasenberg said, “I am proud of the great company that we have built”.

“I have always regarded it as a critical part of my job to develop the next generation of leadership at Glencore and I am proud of the strong leadership team that we developed from which we were able to select Gary,” he added.

“I am confident that his leadership, along with the support of the management team, will enable Glencore to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead and be a strong custodian for my shareholding in the company,” Glasenberg continued.

Glencore describes itself as one of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resource companies. The company employs 160,000 people around the world and its operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets, according to its website.

