Gibson Acquires Buckeye's Texas Oil Terminal

Gibson Energy Inc. said Wednesday it has signed a deal to buy the South Texas Gateway Terminal (STGT) LLC for $1.1 billion.

The divestment by Buckeye Partners LP comes just three years after the oil export facility started service July 2021. Energy infrastructure and logistics provider Buckeye has signaled intention to refocus its operations on the clean energy transition.

Gibson expects to add one million barrels a day of export capacity and nearly nine million barrels of storage capacity from the purchase expected to close by September.

The STGT “is positioned as one of the most competitive liquids terminal and export facilities globally with direct pipeline connections to low-cost, long reserve-life resource supply, and very large crude carrier (VLCC) capabilities”, the announcement said. It is connected to the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

The Ingleside city terminal has raised its capacity to 8.6 million barrels since the completion of additional storage facilities 2021, Canada-based Gibson said.

“The Terminal achieved record volumes of over 670,000 bbl/d of oil in March 2023”, the press statement said. “Its advantaged location and operational efficiencies, combined with its pipeline-connections to leading North American resources plays, position STGT for continued growth through optimization of existing capacity, and increasing throughput volume.”

“As U.S. crude oil exports grow, driven by production growth from the low-cost, resource-rich Permian basin, Gibson anticipates the potential for future expansions at the Terminal”, it added.

Cash Flow

Gibson is financing the cash transaction through loans and an equity offering. It said it has secured bridge financing facilities with BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and Royal Bank of Canada.

“After giving effect to the Transaction, the Equity Offering and the Debt Offerings, Gibson expects its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] ratio to be approximately 3.2x, within the targeted 3.0x to 3.5x range stated in Gibson’s Financial Governing Principles”, it said.

The Toronto-listed company has EBITDA of 26.843 million as of the end of the first quarter, when it collected $88.251 million in net income out of a revenue of $2.366 billion.

Its net debt stood at over 1.35 million by the end of the quarter, according to its earnings report May 1.

Energy Transition

The announcement of the petroleum asset divestment follows Buckeye’s unveiling of a new company to drive the decarbonization of its operations. BAES Infrastructure will pursue energy transition projects.

“This new company will allow us to leverage existing and new relationships and focus on investment and development activity in the energy transition space without compromising our focus on safely and reliably operating our critical petroleum products infrastructure”, chief executive Todd Russo said March 30 in Buckeye’s announcement of BAES Infrastructure.

BAES Infrastructure already has an ongoing project in South Texas to produce ammonia and low-carbon hydrogen, as well as “advanced-stage” solar power projects, Texas-headquartered Buckeye said.

However in June it advanced with its acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners LP’s independent terminals for refined oil products. The $435-million pact was expected to close June 8.

“These terminals are highly complementary to Buckeye’s existing terminal business and enable us to further strengthen our offering to our valued customers in the southeastern U.S., and nationally”, Russo said June 2.

Buckeye aims to become a net zero business by 2040. It says on its website it is “working to reduce the carbon impact of our operations and, where it makes sense, to adapt our existing liquid petroleum products infrastructure to facilitate the needs of our customers and end-users as they transition to cleaner energy alternatives”.

