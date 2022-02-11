Giant Heerema Vessel To Install Ichthys Module

Heerema will use its Sleipnir vessel to transport and install a 4,800-ton module on Inpex's Ichthys LNG central processing facility.

Dutch offshore contractor Heerema Marine Contractors will use its Sleipnir vessel to transport and install the 4,800-ton Booster Compression Module (BCM) on Inpex’s Ichthys LNG central processing facility.

Heerema’s Sleipnir vessel will first transport the Booster Compression Module from Indonesia to Australia and then install it on the Ichthys Explorer Central Processing Facility (CPF), located off the northwest coast of Western Australia, as part of the Ichthys LNG phase 2 development.

Heerema will transport the BCM from the fabrication yard on Batam Island in Indonesia to the Ichthys Field before installing it in a single lift. The module will be used to extend the production plateau of the field.

The BCM was constructed by McDermott. The company was hired for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the booster compression module in November of last year after completing FEED services for it.

The work was done by McDermott’s offices in Perth, Kuala Lumpur, and Chennai while the fabrication will be done by the U.S. company’s Batam yard.

Inpex’s Ichthys project is one of the largest LNG projects around. It is located about 135 miles offshore Western Australia and 510 miles southwest of Darwin.

The field covers an area of around 310 square miles in waters of around 820 feet. Ichthys is estimated to hold more than 12 trillion cubic feet of gas and 500 million barrels of condensate.

According to Heerema, this project adds to the company’s long record of working in Australian waters, which also includes previous work supporting Ichthys LNG. In 2020 for example, Heerema’s vessel Aegir was in Australia installing Woodside's Pluto Alpha module.

Heerema will be utilizing Sleipnir for both the transport and installation of the module. The vessel has a wide range of sustainability measures, including the use of emission-reducing LNG as fuel, which means the vessel produces 90 percent less NOx, 99 percent less SOx, and 25 percent less CO2 compared to running on marine gas oil.

The vessel has a 20,000 metric ton lifting capacity and is, therefore, possible to optimize the BCM’s design due to Sleipnir’s ability to install the structure in a single lift.

Heerema claimed that this action reduces the time required for platform shutdown, offshore installation, and hook-up duration. Also, efficiency is increased while project risk is minimized.

