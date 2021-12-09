Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)

BP’s massive Argos platform has arrived at its final location in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following a journey from a yard in Texas.

BP shared the video of the Argos, the company’s fifth operated platform in the Gulf of Mexico, leaving Texas and arriving safely to its offshore home. The oil major said in the video that the tow operation of the platform started in September 2021.

This has been a long-awaited moment for the 60,000-ton Argos platform. Its construction began back in March 2018.

The floating production unit, built for the $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico by Samsung Heavy, sailed away from South Korea to Texas in February 2021.

More than 15 million hours of work have gone into fabricating the Argos FPU at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard and the huge size of it is just emphasized by the fact that the deck’s length and width are identical to one of a football field.

Its 16,000-mile journey from South Korea to Texas the massive Argos platform spent on board the Boskalis’ semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Boka Vanguard. In Ingleside, the Argos platform had to undergo final preparations and regulatory inspections before starting its journey offshore.

Now, the Argos FPU is located at its offshore home in the Gulf of Mexico where it awaits installation some six miles from the original Mad Dog spar located around 190 miles south of New Orleans. Argos will operate in 4,500 feet of water.

According to BP’s stats, the facility will produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak via a subsea production system from 14 production wells. It will export oil and gas through already existing pipeline infrastructure.

BP previously hoped to start production from the Argos in late 2021. Currently, the oil major believes it will start production in the second quarter of 2022.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com