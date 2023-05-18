GHG Intensity of USA Oil Said to be Significantly Lower Than Most Regions
The greenhouse gas intensity of U.S. oil production, particularly in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, is significantly lower compared to most other regions around the world.
That’s according to a new National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) study on global oil production emissions completed by the ICF, which was described by a NOIA spokesperson as the first of its kind, apples to apples comparison of the greenhouse gas intensity of a barrel of oil between any two countries or regions of the world.
The report outlined that total U.S. oil production has a carbon intensity 23 percent lower than the international average outside of the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. Gulf of Mexico has a carbon intensity 46 percent lower than the global average outside of the U.S. and Canada, outperforming other nations like Russia, China, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, and Nigeria, the report highlighted.
The report also revealed that using the largest crude category from the Gulf of Mexico (API Gravity 37.5), instead of similar crudes from outside the U.S. and Canada, could result in a 50 percent reduction in the average international carbon intensity.
“The U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy production sets the standard for oil and gas production worldwide,” NOIA President Erik Milito said in a company statement.
“The world needs both climate solutions and a growing amount of energy, and we don’t have to choose between the two. Thanks to the remarkable efforts of the women and men producing energy in the Gulf of Mexico, we have an incredible source of reliable and responsibly produced energy,” he added.
“The Gulf of Mexico produces a massive amount of energy with a remarkably small footprint, and its continued success is critical for our energy security, national security, and energy affordability. This study validates the importance of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a source of energy with demonstrably lower carbon intensity barrels,” Milito went on to state.
In a statement sent to Rigzone, NOIA noted that the study was able to address many of the common shortcomings of similar studies by looking at virtually all the world’s oil production with a consistent scope and analytic method. NOIA highlighted that the report includes the emission profiles of 103 countries plus various U.S. and Canada producing regions.
Rigzone has asked the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) for comment on the study. At the time of writing, the IOGP has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released in May, projects that U.S. crude oil production will grow from 11.89 million barrels per day in 2022 to 12.53 million barrels per day in 2023 and 12.69 million barrels per day in 2024. U.S. crude oil production stood at 11.25 million barrels per day in 2021, the STEO highlighted.
The EIA’s previous STEO, which was released in April, saw U.S. crude oil production growing from 11.88 million barrels per day in 2022 to 12.54 million barrels per day in 2023 and 12.75 million barrels per day in 2024.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Biden Govt Plans Carbon Capture Mandate for Power Plants
- Iraq Asks Turkey to Resume Kurdistan Oil Transport from Saturday
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Teekay Profit Rises to $169MM on Higher Spot Rates
- Oil Sands in Canada Face Fire Threat
- ADNOC L&S and SeaOwl Ink Deal for Unmanned Supply Vessel Design
- Military Moves Out to Fight Alberta Wildfires
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Biden Govt Plans Carbon Capture Mandate for Power Plants
- Iraq Asks Turkey to Resume Kurdistan Oil Transport from Saturday
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Teekay Profit Rises to $169MM on Higher Spot Rates
- Oil Sands in Canada Face Fire Threat
- ADNOC L&S and SeaOwl Ink Deal for Unmanned Supply Vessel Design
- Military Moves Out to Fight Alberta Wildfires
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
- Key Oil Demand Landmark Expected This August