GES And GPS Merge Into Global Energy Storage Group
GES, a low-carbon energy storage company has combined its business with the independent storage and logistics company GPS, taking on the name of Global Energy Storage Group. The combination creates a major player in the energy storage sector.
The merger further strengthens GES’ position in the market and the new business will explore substantial growth opportunities across all markets internationally.
The new structure is being created to put greater focus on the development of the next generation of energy storage assets. This will help facilitate the growing use of low-carbon energies, with an emphasis on cryogenic storage for products such as LPG, LNG, and ammonia, which is a promising hydrogen carrier. In addition, biofuels and logistics solutions for the transshipment of CO2 are being pursued.
The new GES group will feature four storage assets, with additional business and project developments being pursued globally. The four storage assets are located at the Port of Rotterdam, Port of Amsterdam, Port Hamriyah, and Port Klang in Malaysia.
The corporate management team will consist of: Eric Arnold as Chairman of GES, Peter Vucins as Group CEO, Alan Hyslop as CFO, and Mark Synnott as Chief Technical Officer. Combined, the group will have over 140 employees.
“As GES Group, we will continue to develop a network of storage terminals with particular emphasis on facilitating the energy transition. With a focus on cryogenic storage solutions - where our team has a proven track record and very strong expertise - we see substantial growth opportunities for LPG in Asian markets but also elsewhere. We believe that LPG can be an important transition fuel as we develop new infrastructure to accommodate future fuels such as ammonia. Domestic energy security, as well as the energy transition, is of paramount importance. Our four assets and advanced project pipeline tackle both challenges,” Peter Vucins, Group CEO of Global Energy Storage, said.
“We are really excited about this combination of GES and GPS Group that brings together major international energy assets. By combining the two companies we not only keep the team together but create a platform that positions us extremely well for further growth together with our trusted partners,” added Eric Arnold, Chairman of GES.
Major shareholders, Bluewater and White Deer Energy, both back the merger.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
