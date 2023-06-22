Germany's LEAG to Build LDES Renewable System at Coal Plant
German energy company LEAG is building a renewable energy system at its Boxberg coal-fired power plant as part of its “transformation into Germany’s Green Powerhouse”, a news release said.
LEAG signed an initial agreement with energy storage manufacturer ESS Tech Inc. to deploy renewable generation and long-duration energy storage (LDES) using ESS iron flow battery technology. The companies expect to complete definitive agreements and financial close by the third quarter of 2023, after which they will build a 50-megawatt (MW) / 500-megawatt-hour (MWh) iron flow battery system at the Boxberg power plant. The battery module, targeted to be commissioned in 2027, is “expected to become a standardized building block” in LEAG’s plans to transform its power plants to renewable energy, ESS said in the news release.
According to the company website, LEAG’s Boxberg lignite-fired power plant has an installed capacity of 2,575 MW and produced 14.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2021.
LEAG and its partners plan to invest around $220 million (EUR 200 million) “with further support anticipated from additional investors and stakeholders”, the release said.
LEAG plans to develop seven to 14 gigawatts (GW) of renewable generation paired with two to three gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage and two GW of green hydrogen production. The company aims for its renewable energy system to replace baseload coal generation, as well as short-duration storage, LDES, and hydrogen to replace natural gas for grid balancing, according to the news release.
“A key requirement for our transformation into Germany’s Green Powerhouse is the deployment of cost-effective Long-Duration Energy Storage”, LEAG CEO Thorsten Kramer said.
“We look forward to partnering with LEAG to develop the model for utilities and communities worldwide transitioning from coal to clean, renewable energy”, ESS CEO Eric Dresselhuys said. “The deployment of renewables and long-duration energy storage will not only deliver reliable, clean energy to effectively replace the baseload power currently provided by coal, it will deliver economic opportunity and a cleaner environment for Germany.”
According to the release, LEAG and ESS have joined the Energy Resilience Leadership Group, a multi-stakeholder initiative aiming to “enhance Europe’s energy resilience by rapidly bringing emerging climate technologies to scale”. The group, led by Breakthrough Energy and Siemens Energy, was launched at the 2023 Munich Security Conference.
“We are pleased to support a long-term strategic relationship between energy and technology experts LEAG and ESS through the Energy Resilience Leadership Group”, Breakthrough Energy Senior Manager Philipp Offenberg said. “Delivering green baseload power thanks to scalable, long-duration energy storage will not only solve a major challenge to decarbonization. It will also enhance Europe’s energy resilience because less natural gas will be needed for backup power generation in the future.”
“The Energy Resilience Leadership Group and Breakthrough Energy have provided an ideal framework to drive rapid technology development and deployment to meet emissions goals as soon as possible”, Kramer added.
According to the company website, Oregon-based ESS has developed an iron-based LDES technology, and its systems have been deployed in commercial microgrid systems, with utility-scale projects underway in the USA and Australia.
In a study released in December 2022, Wood Mackenzie found that LDES projects around the world have attracted more than $58 billion in commitments made by governments and companies since 2019, potentially leading to the installation of 57 GW of power, the equivalent of three times the global energy-storage capacity deployed in 2022.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Transgrid Plans to Make NSW 100 Percent Renewables-Powered in 10 Years
- Ireland's Barryroe Offshore Energy to Wind Down Operations
- ACWA Advances Low-Carbon Projects in Uzbekistan with Solar EPC
- Nexif Ratch to Complete Solar Farm in Philippines by Q2 of 2024
- Austrian, Romanian Firms to Develop Black Sea Gas Block
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Power Trader Quits Shell for Sticking to Fossil Fuels
- Transgrid Plans to Make NSW 100 Percent Renewables-Powered in 10 Years
- Germany's LEAG to Build LDES Renewable System at Coal Plant
- Ireland's Barryroe Offshore Energy to Wind Down Operations
- UK Annual Motor Fuel Prices Down 13.1 Percent
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- USA Crude Oil Output Growing But Slowing
- NATO to Build Center for Pipeline Protection
- May 2023 Oil and Gas Deals Up in Value Year on Year: S&P Global
- USA Agencies Hit in MOVEit Hacks as Victim List Grows
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Philippine Protesters Confront Conglomerate over LNG
- Aramco, Other Firms Buy 2.42MM Carbon Credit Tons in Auction
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts