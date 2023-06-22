Germany's LEAG to Build LDES Renewable System at Coal Plant

LEAG is building a renewable energy system at its Boxberg coal-fired power plant as part of its 'transformation into Germany's Green Powerhouse'.

German energy company LEAG is building a renewable energy system at its Boxberg coal-fired power plant as part of its “transformation into Germany’s Green Powerhouse”, a news release said.

LEAG signed an initial agreement with energy storage manufacturer ESS Tech Inc. to deploy renewable generation and long-duration energy storage (LDES) using ESS iron flow battery technology. The companies expect to complete definitive agreements and financial close by the third quarter of 2023, after which they will build a 50-megawatt (MW) / 500-megawatt-hour (MWh) iron flow battery system at the Boxberg power plant. The battery module, targeted to be commissioned in 2027, is “expected to become a standardized building block” in LEAG’s plans to transform its power plants to renewable energy, ESS said in the news release.

According to the company website, LEAG’s Boxberg lignite-fired power plant has an installed capacity of 2,575 MW and produced 14.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2021.

LEAG and its partners plan to invest around $220 million (EUR 200 million) “with further support anticipated from additional investors and stakeholders”, the release said.

LEAG plans to develop seven to 14 gigawatts (GW) of renewable generation paired with two to three gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage and two GW of green hydrogen production. The company aims for its renewable energy system to replace baseload coal generation, as well as short-duration storage, LDES, and hydrogen to replace natural gas for grid balancing, according to the news release.

“A key requirement for our transformation into Germany’s Green Powerhouse is the deployment of cost-effective Long-Duration Energy Storage”, LEAG CEO Thorsten Kramer said.

“We look forward to partnering with LEAG to develop the model for utilities and communities worldwide transitioning from coal to clean, renewable energy”, ESS CEO Eric Dresselhuys said. “The deployment of renewables and long-duration energy storage will not only deliver reliable, clean energy to effectively replace the baseload power currently provided by coal, it will deliver economic opportunity and a cleaner environment for Germany.”

According to the release, LEAG and ESS have joined the Energy Resilience Leadership Group, a multi-stakeholder initiative aiming to “enhance Europe’s energy resilience by rapidly bringing emerging climate technologies to scale”. The group, led by Breakthrough Energy and Siemens Energy, was launched at the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

“We are pleased to support a long-term strategic relationship between energy and technology experts LEAG and ESS through the Energy Resilience Leadership Group”, Breakthrough Energy Senior Manager Philipp Offenberg said. “Delivering green baseload power thanks to scalable, long-duration energy storage will not only solve a major challenge to decarbonization. It will also enhance Europe’s energy resilience because less natural gas will be needed for backup power generation in the future.”

“The Energy Resilience Leadership Group and Breakthrough Energy have provided an ideal framework to drive rapid technology development and deployment to meet emissions goals as soon as possible”, Kramer added.

According to the company website, Oregon-based ESS has developed an iron-based LDES technology, and its systems have been deployed in commercial microgrid systems, with utility-scale projects underway in the USA and Australia.

In a study released in December 2022, Wood Mackenzie found that LDES projects around the world have attracted more than $58 billion in commitments made by governments and companies since 2019, potentially leading to the installation of 57 GW of power, the equivalent of three times the global energy-storage capacity deployed in 2022.

