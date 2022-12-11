Germany's FLNG Terminal Budget Triples
Germany’s bill for new floating liquefied natural gas terminals is ballooning, with the cost now more than three times higher than initially budgeted.
The facilities are estimated to cost €9.7 billion ($10.2 billion) for the period from 2022 — when the first units are set to start — until 2038, German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said at regular government news conference in Berlin Friday.
“These costs will then be offset against income from regasification fees, which of course would only start flowing when they go into operation,” she said. “Of course we can’t see into the future and they could of course change.”
The price tag of the terminals, which Germany is investing in to replace Russian gas, was already more than twice as high as the €3 billion in the program’s initial budget, according to estimates that Economy Minister Robert Habeck gave less than three weeks ago.
The government in Berlin has chartered five floating LNG terminals, with two due to go into operation this winter. However, the plans to start imports as early this month are already at risk of being derailed by the weather.
Once operational, the facilities will be able to cover around one third of Germany’s current gas demand, according to a government estimate. However, the fuel will also come at a cost, with prices for gas expected to stay at elevated levels until new supply arrives by the middle of the decade.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
- This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- APPEA Calls For More Gas To Market Rather Than Restrictions
- CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
- Kolanovic Says Sell Energy Stocks With Oil Gap Wide
- Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Russia Considers Oil Price Floor in Response to G7
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast