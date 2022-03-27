Germany to Halve Russian Oil Imports by Mid-Year
Germany is aiming to halve imports of Russian oil by mid-year while rapidly reducing its dependency on the nation’s gas and coal, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an Economy Ministry paper.
Russian gas could account for as little as 30 percent of imports by the end of the year, down from more than half currently, while the aim is to reduce oil imports almost to nothing by then, the magazine quoted the paper as saying. Purchases of Russian coal should end by the early summer.
The invasion of Ukraine has shocked Germany and its European Union allies into a radical shift in energy policy, and the bloc is rushing to cut its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a political pact later on Friday aimed at paving the way for additional imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas. The deal provides a platform for the commercial agreements that will need to follow for shipments to begin.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck has also held talks with officials in Norway and Qatar recently as Germany bids to diversify its energy supplies. Habeck is due to give a news conference on energy security at 9:30 a.m. in Berlin.
Further details from the ministry paper cited by Der Spiegel:
- Germany has taken options on three floating LNG terminals through energy companies RWE AG and Uniper SE
- The companies are negotiating contracts to rent the floating storage and regasification units
- The government is looking at potential locations on the North Sea and Baltic Sea
- The facilities can be used at short notice -- in some cases as early as next winter
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Shell To Invest $33Bn In UK After Cutting Russian Ties
- BofA Global Research Reveals Top Big Oil Picks
- USA and EU Reach LNG Supply Deal
- Saipem Approves $2.2Bn Plan To Escape Financial Rut
- BP Gets Indonesian Acreage With Significant Gas Potential
- Oxbow Asset Performs Beyond Saturn Expectations
- USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
- Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- Exxon Proves High-Quality Gas At Cyprus Offshore Well
- OPEC+ Deal Rationale Expected to Vanish
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer