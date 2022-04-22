Germany, ONE-Dyas Looking To Drilling For North Sea Natural Gas

Germany has decided to work with ONE-Dyas to operate a gas field in the North Sea above the German Wadden island of Borkum.

Germany has decided to work with the Dutch energy company ONE-Dyas to operate a gas field in the North Sea above Schiermonnikoog and the German Wadden island of Borkum.

​​The gas field will be located around 12.5 miles north of the islands. The area contains low-calorie gas, compatible with domestic use, and could be used in German and Dutch households.

Since the gas field is located under the Dutch and German seabed, the agreement of both countries is needed before gas extraction.

The Netherlands had previously approved of the plan, but Germany was initially opposed to the idea. Until recently, the German authorities had a no-go policy in terms of drilling in its waters north of the Wadden Islands. Now, the situation has changed as the Russian invasion of Ukraine could lead to gas shortages and this prospect can’t be ignored.

The decision by Germany was announced by Bernd Althusmann, the economy minister of the state of Lower Saxony. “We cannot afford to ask the Netherlands for more gas and continue to refuse to extract our own gas,” Althusmann said.

According to Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck, the chairman of operator ONE-Dyas, first gas from this fully electrified development named N05-A could be produced in two years.

The N05-A field and surrounding prospects and discoveries could deliver a total of up to 2.12 trillion cubic feet. This number is one and half times the annual consumption in the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Wilhelmina van Gent, the mayor of the Dutch Wadden Island Schiermonnikoog is still against the plans as well as certain representatives from the council in the German Wadden Island of Borkum.

They stated that it was ‘old fashioned and outdated to drill for new gas fields’ and that gas drilling should be done ‘further north.’

In the current situation, new developments should be welcomed. Europe’s gas reserves are declining, and Putin is constantly threatening to pull the plug on Russian gas flow to Europe.

Projects like N05-A will not be key to stopping the gas reserve decline, but they will slow it down. This will also lessen the need for imports and the additional CO2 footprint caused by it. It is worth stating that even imported Russian gas comes with a higher CO2 footprint than domestic gas production.

