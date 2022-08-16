German Refinery Reliant on Russia Now Using USA Oil
Germany’s Schwedt oil refinery has started processing US crude blended with Russian Urals, according to a person familiar with the matter.
US crude brought in from Rostock on Germany’s Baltic coast currently accounts for about 20% of what the refinery is processing, the person said. The port recently took delivery of its first cargo of US oil in at least half a decade. Operator PCK couldn’t immediately be reached by phone for comment.
The Schwedt refinery, partly owned by Moscow-based Rosneft PJSC, is located near the Polish border and has always relied on the Druzhba pipeline from Russia for crude supply. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said previously it is the hardest refinery in Germany to wean off Russian oil supply.
Because the facility was designed to process Russian oil shipped via Druzhba, “replacing those volumes is basically impossible both physically and technologically,” Rosneft’s press office said by email.
Supplies through the pipeline from Rostock can meet no more than half of the refinery’s crude demand, according to Rosneft. Lower runs could lead to Schwedt incurring losses of some 300 million euros ($306 million) per year, the Russian crude producer said.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
- Big Oil To Go Deep Into Trillion-Dollar Offshore Wind Industry
- Pioneer CEO Says Tax Bill May Crush USA Mom-N-Pop Oil Drillers
- Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
- Oil Price Rally Explained
- Energy Industry Opposes Inflation Reduction Act
- Shell Finds Gas Off Colombian Caribbean Coast
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift