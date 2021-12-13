Geopolitical Tensions Increase Risk of Price Swing

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine, implications on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, potential new lockdowns and more.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine, implications on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, potential new lockdowns and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Geopolitical tensions have been on the rise, increasing the risk of a sudden price swing heading into the end of the year. Russia appears poised to invade the Ukraine and talks regarding the Iranian nuclear program are deteriorating. The U.S. has threatened economic sanctions against Russia and Iranian oil barrels seem likely to remain off the official market. Brinksmanship on either front could push commodity prices higher and offset recent progress on the supply front from OPEC+ and utilization of various strategic petroleum reserves. Supply shortages in Europe are driving natural gas prices near record levels and electricity prices to new highs, just as the winter heating season is getting into full swing. This further complicates start-up operations of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as Germany has threatened sanctions should Russia move on Ukraine as the new Chancellor is taking office.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Will the strong statements coming out of the White House regarding Russian activity on the Ukraine border impact global oil or natural gas markets? Will more countries have to force lockdowns and mask-wearing? How long will the mild winter conditions last?

