Geophysical Firm Makes Deepwater OBS Debut

Shearwater will use the SW Diamond, pictured above, in a pioneering project for the company. PHOTO SOURCE: Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS reported Monday that it is entering the ocean bottom seismic (OBS) deepwater market.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Shearwater noted that it won an OBS deepwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) project from TGS and a partner in the U.S. Gufl of Mexico (GOM). Shearwater noted the survey will be the first of its kind for the company.

“Shearwater has an extensive track record of innovation and commercial success in ocean bottom seismic,” commented Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili. By adding deepwater OBS ROV operations we are now the only company able to offer a complete portfolio of towed streamer and ocean bottom seismic marine acquisition and processing geophysical services. We are very pleased to receive this award, marking our enduring working relationship.”

The company stated its OBS ROV crew will complement its ocean bottom cable and ocean bottom node crews. The firm added it will maintain a presence in all sectors of the OBS market – in acquisition and processing. Moreover, it noted that it will have three OBS crews operating this year.

According to Shearwater, the GOM project will rely on two of the company’s vessels – the SW Diamond and the SW Emerald – that will be equipped with three high-capacity sources. Each source will consist of three sub-arrays, the company added. Also, the firm noted the new source configuration will facilitate the use of two – rather than three – source vessels for the survey.

The approximately four-month survey should begin during the second quarter of 2020, Shearwater concluded.

