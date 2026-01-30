GeoPark to Acquire Frontera Energy Assets in Colombia

GeoPark Ltd has signed a deal to buy Frontera Energy Corp's oil and gas exploration and production assets in Colombia for up to $400 million plus assumed debt.

The acquisition consists of 17 blocks in the Llanos and Lower Magdalena basins, GeoPark said in an online statement. GeoPark expects the licenses to immediately add 148 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) to its proven and probable (2P) reserves and 99 MMboe to its proven reserves.

The Quifa field in the Llanos basin has "potential to add approximately 16 MMboe of incremental net 2P reserves, for which a development plan is already under discussion", the Latin American company added.

The acquisition would result in the "consolidation of GeoPark's core Llanos operating hub, adding large-scale, long-life assets including the Quifa field and the CPE-6, Guatiquia and Cubiro blocks, creating a highly synergistic corridor with greater scale, infrastructure utilization and operating efficiency", GeoPark said.

The acquisition also provides GeoPark "greater exposure to gas and condensate through the VIM-1 and El Dificil blocks, enhancing commodity diversification at a time of rising domestic gas prices in Colombia", GeoPark said.

"Pro forma production is expected to exceed 92,000 boepd [barrels of oil equivalent per day] by 2028, with EBITDA of approximately $950 million, doubling GeoPark's previously announced 2028 standalone outlook of 44,000-46,000 boepd and $490-520 million of EBITDA", it said.

"Increased scale and diversification are expected to enhance cash flow generation, lowering the cash breakeven by approximately $8 per barrel at current strip prices.

"The stronger and more stable cash flow base is expected to materially improve GeoPark's capacity to fund its growth plans in [Argentinian shale play] Vaca Muerta, while maintaining its disciplined capital allocation".

"In addition to the upstream asset portfolio, the transaction includes Frontera Energy's integrated water management and environmental sustainability project, comprised of the SAARA (formerly Agrocascada) reverse osmosis water treatment facility and the ProAgrollanos African Palm planting project in Puerto Gaitan which benefits from irrigation from SAARA", GeoPark said.

"The transaction creates a leading regional independent E&P platform across Colombia and Argentina", it said.

The transaction involves the acquisition of Frontera Petroleum International Holdings BV and excludes the Canadian parent company's infrastructure assets.

Frontera Energy said separately the divestment would make it a "focused infrastructure company anchored by its standalone and growing portfolio of infrastructure assets, including ODL [the Oleoducto de los Llanos Orientales SA crude oil pipeline] and Puerto Bahia, while also retaining its interests in Guyana and certain other non‑Colombian assets".

"This portfolio represents a strategic asset within Colombia's energy value chain and will form the backbone of Frontera's post-transaction business, generating an estimated 2025 distributable cash flow of approximately $77 million", Frontera Energy said.

GeoPark and Frontera Energy expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2026, subject to closing conditions including approval by Frontera Energy shareholders.

The price to be paid by GeoPark consists of $375 million in cash and a contingent payment of $25 million, plus the absorption of $310 million in unsecured notes issued by Frontera Energy and $79 million outstanding under a Frontera Energy prepayment facility.

"The acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed sources of financing, including a prepayment facility with Vitol (up to $500 million, $330 million committed)", GeoPark said.

On Wednesday GeoPark said it has renewed its offtake and prepayment agreement with Vitol. The agreement commits 100 percent of GeoPark's share of crude production from three Colombian blocks - CPO-5, Llanos 34 and Llanos 123 - to the commodities trader. The new terms provide for deliveries from 2026 to 2028.

"As part of the renewal, GeoPark will have access to a prepayment facility from Vitol that provides for a total of up to $500 million, consisting of a firm $330 million committed availability with an option to increase the availability by up to another $170 million in prepaid future oil sales over the period of the offtake contract", GeoPark said.

