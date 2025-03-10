GeoPark Posts Lower Earnings

Results were mainly affected by a 6 percent devaluation of the Colombian peso on deferred income tax calculations and a one-off expense of $5.4 million related to acquisitions.

Independent energy company GeoPark Limited has reported net earnings of $15.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, down from $26.3 million for the corresponding period a year prior. The company said in a media release that the result was mainly affected by a 6 percent devaluation of the Colombian peso on deferred income tax calculations and a one-off expense of $5.4 million related to the purchase of Repsol assets in Colombia and Vaca Muerta assets.

For the full year 2024, the company reported a net profit of $96.4 million, down from $111.1 million for 2023. The company attributed the drop to the factors that affected Q4 earnings.

GeoPark reported $77.7 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024, down from $117.8 million for Q4 2023. This decline was mainly due to reduced production (31,489 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) vs. 38,315 boepd), lower realized prices ($59.6/barrel vs. $67.1/barrel), and one-off expenses of $3.2 million related to organizational optimization and a retroactive adjustment in Ecuador, the company said.

Adjusted EBITDA came at $416.9 million for 2024, down from $451.9 million for 2023, due to lower production (33,937 boepd vs. 36,563 boepd) and one-off expenses, although higher realized prices ($65.6/barrel vs. $64.0/barrel) provided some offset. Increased royalties and economic rights had a neutral impact, GeoPark said. Despite lower revenues, the operating margin improved to 41 percent from 36 percent.

Strategic capital allocation led to a 41 percent increase in probable reserves (2P) in 2024, primarily from the addition of 74.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from Vaca Muerta, the company said. As of December 31, 2024, proven reserves (1P) reached 102.0 mmboe, while 2P reserves totaled 162.2 mmboe, extending the 1P reserve life index (RLI) by 54 percent to 8.2 years and the 2P RLI by 44 percent to 13.1 years. GeoPark said it now has a balanced and diversified portfolio, combining the growth potential of Vaca Muerta with mature production from Llanos 34 and CPO-5 blocks.

“Temporary production disruptions and decline in our core Llanos fields made 2024 a challenging year for GeoPark. Despite this, we extended our reserves life, made a game-changing acquisition in Vaca Muerta, held true to our commitments on efficiency, safety, and sustainability, returned over $73 million to shareholders, and proactively enhanced our financial flexibility through refinancing senior notes and repaying debt. Our ongoing 2025 work program includes Vaca Muerta and provides a solid foundation for future growth and value enhancement”, Andrés Ocampo, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said.

GeoPark said it started 2025 by issuing $550 million in senior notes due 2030, with an 8.75 percent coupon, enhancing financial flexibility and extending average debt maturity from 2.0 to 4.6 years. Proceeds helped repurchase $405.3 million of 2027 notes and settle Vaca Muerta acquisition obligations.

The company also said it is focused on maximizing production and efficiency at its Llanos 34 and CPO-5 blocks in Colombia, while also developing the Mata Mora Norte Block and exploring the Confluencia Sur Block in Vaca Muerta. GeoPark added it will continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities in significant assets and basins as part of its North Star strategy.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com