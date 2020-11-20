Gentle to Join Ovintiv Board
Ovintiv Inc. reported Thursday that Meg A. Gentle will become an independent member of its board of directors, effective Dec. 16, 2020.
Gentle, 46, is the president and CEO of Tellurian, Inc. and serves on that company’s board, Denver-based Ovintiv noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The exploration and production firm added that board director Fred J. Fowler, 75, will not seek reelection at the company’s annual meeting next year and will retire from the board at that time.
“I’m very pleased that Meg is joining our board,” remarked Ovintiv Chairman Peter Dea. “We are thankful for Fred’s wisdom and commitment to our company over the past 10 years.”
Before joining Tellurian four years ago, Gentle held chief financial officer and executive vice president of marketing roles at Cheniere Energy. A James Madison University alum, Gentle also earned an MBA from Rice University, Ovintiv noted.
With Gentle’s appointment, Ovintiv pointed out that it has now added three new directors since early 2019. It added that it has named a new independent board chairman and “refreshed” its committee memberships with three new committee chairs during the period.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
