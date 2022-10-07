Genel Promotes Interim CEO To Permanent Role
Oil company Genel Energy has appointed Paul Weir as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect.
Weir, who was previously Chief Operating Officer before being made Interim Chief Executive Officer in June this year, joined Genel in January 2020.
He worked for more than 30 years in upstream E&P with experience in the North Sea, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Before joining Genel, Weir was Group Head of Operations and Safety at Tullow Oil.
Before that, he had spent 13 years at Talisman Energy, ultimately as VP of Production and Exploration. He has also worked in a variety of roles at Total, Occidental, Elf, and Nippon Oil.
“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul as Chief Executive Officer. He has the experience and vision to deliver Genel’s strategy, as we focus on positive performance from our current portfolio and utilizing our material financial strength to grow the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders. Paul has already brought energy and clarity to the business, giving us confidence that value delivery will follow.”
“I am excited to be leading Genel as we move on to the next chapter of our growth story. We have built a fantastic team that I am confident will turn our significant growth potential into value for shareholders. My highly experienced team is focused on both operational delivery – our production remains robust, and our material dividend is well supported – as well as exploring opportunities for putting our balance sheet to work to enhance our position by adding assets.”
“As we look to do so, we will not lose our firm focus on the central pillars of our business model – mitigating risk and ensuring the ongoing financial strength to support our dividend in the long-term,” Paul Weir, CEO of Genel, added.
