GEL Starts Up UK's First Geothermal Plant

Concurrently GEL also launched commercial-scale production of lithium carbonate, a raw material for rechargeable batteries, at the United Downs facility in Cornwall.

The United Kingdom is now producing geothermal electricity for the first time thanks to Geothermal Engineering Ltd's flagship project at the United Downs Industrial Site in Redruth, Cornwall.

Concurrently GEL also launched commercial-scale production of "zero-carbon" lithium carbonate, a raw material for rechargeable batteries, at the United Downs facility, said a joint statement by GEL and GEL investor Kerogen-CX Capital. The facility has a lithium carbonate capacity of 100 metric tons a year.

"By combining constant domestic power generation with critical mineral extraction at a single site, United Downs demonstrates the strategic potential of geothermal to strengthen energy security, decarbonize industry and support regional economic growth", GEL chief executive Ryan Law said.

The plant delivers 24/7 baseload renewable power. GEL has entered into an agreement to sell at least 3 megawatts (MW) from the plant, enough for about 10,000 UK households, to Octopus Energy, the statement said.

The plant's initial generation capacity is 3 MW, with plans to add more units with a capacity of 6 MW each, GEL says on its website.

In 2023 GWL won the UK's first-ever "contracts for difference" for geothermal energy covering three sites in Cornwall: United Downs, Manhay and Penhallow.

The United Downs deep geothermal plant was drilled to over five kilometers (3.11 miles), the statement said. Water in the excavation exceeds 190 degrees Celsius (374 degrees Fahrenheit).

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"This is a huge advancement for geothermal power in the UK and the beginning of our expansion plans", Law said.

"Geothermal energy and critical minerals extraction are naturally complementary as they share the same subsurface resource. The hot, mineral-rich fluids that generate clean electricity can also be processed to recover strategic materials like lithium as well as rare earth minerals.

"Therefore, collocating power and mineral extraction plants maximizes capital investment in the wells, minimizes surface disruption (as everything happens underground, not via huge open cast mines at the surface) and accelerates the transition to secure domestic supply in both sectors".

Kerogen-CX CEO Jason Cheng said, "We believe the sector is at an inflection point and are committed to scaling it across the UK and Europe".

Kerogen-CX invested GBP 15 million ($20 million) to support the construction of the project and accelerate the buildout of GEL's geothermal operation in the UK, the statement said.

GEL is also backed by Thrive Renewables PLC.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com