GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US

General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston.

In June 2022, a jury ruled that the Haliade-X wind turbine design infringed one of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore Direct Drive technology patents and this ruling follows the initial decision.

At the time, Siemens Gamesa said in its patent infringement complaint that the patent in question is ‘directed generally to a wind turbine, and specifically to a novel structural support arrangement for the turbine that enables wind turbines to be larger and/or handle increased loads, which in turn allows the wind turbine to generate more energy.’

The U.S. District Judge William G. Young ruled that Siemens Gamesa would suffer irreparable injury if GE is not enjoined from infringing on the patent designated 413.

Namely, the court ruling meant that GE was not allowed to make, use, offer for sale, sell, import, or install the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the United States. The ruling also said that remedies at law are inadequate to compensate Siemens Gamesa for such ‘injury’, that the balance of hardships warrants entry of a permanent injunction as set forth below, and that such injunction would not disserve the public interest.

GE stated that it was considering an appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as well as requesting a stay on the injunction following the ruling. GE is also exploring other design options to bring the Haliade-X to the US.

The judge has granted GE the rights to supply its Haliade-X turbines to the 806 MW Vineyard Wind 1 project and the 1.1 GW Ocean Winds 1 project under a specific ‘carve-out’ in the ruling.

GE will have to pay a royalty of $30,000 per megawatt of rated capacity for each of the turbines that it supplies to Vineyard Wind 1 and a royalty rate for Ocean Wind 1 will be determined at a further hearing. Haliade-X turbines were also selected for the 120 MW Skipjack 1 wind farm. However, a turbine supply exemption has not been granted for this project.

According to Westwood data, contract awards for a further 1,300 turbines off the U.S. are expected in the next decade – excluding Vineyard 1 and Ocean Wind 1, with a total EPCI value of over $25.8 billion.

