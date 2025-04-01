Gazprom to Raise Gas Supply to Slovakia via TurkStream

Slovakia will receive a substantially larger portion of Gazprom gas deliveries via Turkey and Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline, easing supply concerns after flows via Ukraine were cut off.

Starting Tuesday, the country will start getting deliveries at a “multiple” of current flows, Vojtech Ferencz, chief executive officer of state utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel AS, told journalists in Bratislava. Ferencz declined to specify volumes.

The additional Russian fuel will provide some relief to landlocked Slovakia, one of the countries most impacted when Moscow halted deliveries to Europe via Ukraine at the start of the year. While Gazprom will still be sending the same amount of gas to Europe via Turkstream, a larger share will now go to Slovakia just as the crucial season to stockpile for next winter starts.

Slovakia started receiving Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline in February, Bloomberg News reported. Much of Europe turned away from Russian piped gas following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Yet several countries - including Slovakia - continued to rely on Gazprom’s flows via Ukraine and had been forced to buy more expensive supplies elsewhere.

There is currently no clear time-line for a possible resumption of transit through Ukraine, Slovak economy minister Denisa Sakova said at the same briefing. Sakova has been negotiating regularly on the matter with the European Commission.

SPP’s trade director Michal Lalik added that while repairs to Russia’s Sudzha gas metering station, damaged in a drone attack earlier this month, may take some time, other interconnection points are functional.