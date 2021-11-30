Gazprom Reports Record 3Q Profit
Gazprom PJSC’s net income surged to an all-time high in the third quarter, when natural gas prices soared to fresh records during Europe’s energy crisis.
Net income rose to 581.8 billion rubles ($7.8 billion) compared with a net loss a year ago and beat median estimates, the Russian gas producer reported Monday. Revenue rose 70% from a year ago to 2.37 trillion rubles, also a record-high.
Gazprom shares gained as much as 5.51% in Moscow trading and were 3.8% higher at 339.71 rubles as of 19:18 local time.
The world’s largest gas producer is benefiting from a historic surge in prices amid a supply crunch in Europe, its largest export market. Russia’s gas deliveries to the continent have been capped as it has prioritized re-stocking domestic inventories. This has led to tougher competition with Asia for liquefied cargoes, with Europe’s storage facilities beginning winter at multiyear lows.
The situation in Gazprom’s key export markets has contributed to record earnings, according to Deputy Chief Executive Officer Famil Sadygov. “Given the current dynamics, we are expecting even more impressive results in the fourth quarter,” he said in a separate statement.
Supply Crunch
While gas prices in Europe more than doubled in the third quarter of this year, Gazprom’s revenues didn’t fully reflect that growth due to the pricing formulas in its long-term supply contracts, which account for the bulk of its export sales. The producer’s long-term contract prices factor in a range of spot and forward markets, including in some cases the cost of other fuels like crude.
In the third quarter, Gazprom sold its gas to clients outside the former Soviet Union, including China, Turkey and most of Europe, at a price of $313.40 per 1,000 cubic meters. This compared to an average of 49 euros ($57.71) per megawatt-hour for benchmark Dutch front-month gas, or the equivalent of roughly $600 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The producer’s most recent gas-price outlook for volumes outside the ex-USSR in the fourth quarter is $550 per 1,000 cubic meters due to higher prices for oil, products and spot gas in Europe.
During the company’s third-quarter conference call on Monday, Gazprom executives declined to comment on the level of exports they expect for outside the ex-USSR region in 2021 and for next year. While the Russian gas giant is already seeing some gas-demand destruction amid the price rally, it expects supply requests from its long-term clients to remain high into the first quarter of 2022, given how low storage levels are on the continent.
Generous Payout
Gazprom’s record earnings signal the producer is on track for the highest dividends in its history. The nine-month results imply payouts of 29.71 rubles per share, according to a company presentation for investors.
The Russian gas giant expects its dividend for 2021 to reach at least 50 rubles per share, Sova Capital analyst Mitch Jennings said, citing remarks Gazprom management made to investors at a recent meeting. If the plan materializes, this year’s payout will be at least triple the current dividend record of 16.61 rubles per share set in 2018.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- What Can We Expect From OPEC+?
- Equinor Exits Ireland Following $434M Corrib Sale
- USA Proceeds with SPR Release Despite Price Drop
- New Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Flooded BC Extends Fuel Rationing Ahead of Storm
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Chevron Venezuela Operations in Limbo
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation