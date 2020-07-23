Gazprom Neft and Shell to Launch JV
Gazprom Neft and Shell have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture (JV) to study and develop the Leskinsky and Pukhutsyayakhsky license blocks on the Gydan Peninsula, Gazprom Neft has revealed.
The partners will each have a 50 percent interest in the JV, which will be managed by both companies. Closing of the JV transaction is scheduled for 2020 after the receipt of necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, Gazprom Neft outlined.
“Exploration of the Gydan blocks is among Gazprom Neft’s strategic objectives, so changes in the market conditions have not affected our plans,” Vadim Yakovlev, the deputy chief executive officer for exploration and production at Gazprom Neft, said in a company statement.
“In case of geological success, a new large hydrocarbon province will appear on the peninsula. It is also important for us that we continue the project together with our longstanding partner Shell, with whom we will combine experience and technological expertise to study Gydan and prepare for the development of these new territories,” he added.
Cederic Cremers, Shell’s country chair for Russia, said, “despite the economic uncertainties and pressure on our industry, Russia remains a country of strategic focus for Shell”.
“We welcome the expansion of our cooperation with Gazprom Neft, our reliable and highly professional long-term partner. I look forward to using the winning combination of our two companies’ strengths to make the Gydan exploration project a success,” he added.
The Leskinsky license block, which is located in the Taymyr district of the Krasnoyarsk Krai, covers an area of over 1,158 square miles. Its hydrocarbon resources may exceed 100 million tons of oil equivalent, according to Gapzrom Neft. The Pukhutsyayakhsky block, which adjoins the Leskinsky block, covers an area over 300 square miles. Its resources are estimated at around 35 million tons of oil equivalent.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Baker Hughes Eyes Next Lockdown Risk
- Vitol Launches New US Upstream Venture
- Rising Debt Pressures Supermajor Dividends
- Offshore Malaysia Project Marks Industry Firsts
- Oil and Renewables Team Up in New Project
- Putin Eyes Mexico Hedge Approach
- Canada Pipelines Have Capacity to Spare
- Oil Down on Signs of Swelling Stockpiles
- Heerema Claims Jacket Removal Record
- Oil Prices Nearly Flat for the Day
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Chevron’s Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- Billionaire Reshapes Oil Empire
- What to Expect for US Crude Oil Production
- BJ Services Files Chapter 11
- LNG Port Proposed for Houston Area
- MOL Makes Significant Find
- Baker Hughes Posts Lower US Rig Count
- Oil Market Eyes Lockdown Fervor in States
- Halliburton Looks Beyond North America
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs