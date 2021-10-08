Gazprom Comments on Amur GPP Following Fire Reports
The main technological equipment of the Amur Gas Processing Plant remains safe and secure, a Gazprom representative told Rigzone, following several reports of a fire at the asset.
In a statement sent to Rigzone, the Gazprom representative said the integrity of the production chain was unaffected and that gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline continue, with volumes complying with partners’ daily requests.
The Amur Gas Processing Plant, which is located near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, is one of the largest gas processing enterprises in the world, Gazprom’s website notes. The asset is described as an essential link in the process chain of natural gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.
The construction of the plant started in October 2015 and the first production train was put in operation in June 2021. The second production train and the first of three helium units were launched last month and the commissioning of the next four trains will be synchronized with increases in the volumes of gas transmitted via Power of Siberia, Gazprom highlights on its website, adding that the asset will reach its full design capacity in 2025.
In a statement posted on its site back in June as the AmurGas Processing Plant entered operation, Gazprom stated that the implementation of such an ambitious project in the area of gas processing has no parallel in the history of Russia’s gas sector.
Gazprom holds the world’s largest natural gas reserves, according to its site, which states that the company’s share in global and Russian gas reserves amounts to 16 and 71 percent, respectively. The company is said to be the world’s leading gas producer, accounting for 12 percent of the global gas output and 68 percent of domestic gas production.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
