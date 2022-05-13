Gasunie Ties NFE's FSRU For Eemshaven Import Facility

Gasunie has signed a lease with New Fortress Energy for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to be located in Eemshaven.

Dutch natural gas infrastructure operator Gasunie has secured the services of New Fortress Energy’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). Over five years, the FSRU will serve as an LNG import facility in Eemshaven, in the north of Groningen. The vessel’s arrival is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.

With this second floating LNG installation, Gasunie’s unit EET BV is expanding its new LNG terminal in Eemshaven, making a total of 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas available to the national network after processing the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that is brought in. At the end of April, Gasunie contracted the FSRU S188 from the Belgian shipping company Exmar. This installation will also arrive in Eemshaven in the third quarter.

Gasunie tested the market demand with a recently launched tender that resulted in overwhelming interest. More than 15 parties have so far registered their interest in using the terminal to deliver LNG cargoes, and demand is four times higher than supply. These parties now have until June 10 to convert their interest into a binding LNG supply contract.

Once the floating facilities from Exmar and NFE are moored in Eemshaven, they will be technically ready, connected to the existing gas network in Eemshaven, and then transported to the LNG terminal. Both facilities are expected to be operational this autumn.

From Eemshaven, Gasunie will continue to ensure the onward transport of gas in the Netherlands via the national gas pipeline network. As well as Eemshaven, the existing GATE terminal on the Maasvlakte in Rotterdam will also undergo optimization to enable more LNG to be realized. Eemshaven and Rotterdam together will then double the LNG capacity in the Netherlands.

In mid-March this year, Energy and Climate Minister Jetten announced that the Dutch cabinet was investigating with Gasunie how the import capacity for LNG in the Netherlands could be increased in the short term. Gasunie is thus making a significant contribution towards becoming independent of Russian natural gas.

