Gastech Postponed

Gastech has been postponed to next year due to concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors.

The event, which was due to take place in Singapore in September, will now take place from September 13-16 in 2021. A virtual event covering Gastech’s 2020 agenda will take place this September.

“The postponement of Gastech 2020 gives the gas, LNG and wider energy industries greater scope to assess the impact of Covid-19 on energy demand and identify market growth opportunities, as the world moves towards a carbon neutral energy landscape,” Nick Ornstien, vice president of energy for dmg events, said in a company statement.

“Gastech has a proven power to convene energy policy makers and industry leaders, which will be crucial as economies recover and demand for gas increases, post Covid-19,” he added.

“We are confident, with the support of our partners in Singapore, our sponsors, and the industry, we will overcome this latest challenge, enabling the gas, LNG and energy industries to set the lower carbon energy agenda for the next decade and continue to play key roles in people’s lives and global economic prosperity,” Ornstien continued.

Gastech 2021 will host more than 35,000 attendees and over 700 exhibiting companies, according to the event’s organizers, who revealed that Gastech will produce a series of webinars, industry newsletters and networking opportunities in the run up to the 2021 event.

Gastech is the world’s largest integrated exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG and energy value chain, its website states.

As of May 27, there have been 5.4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 349,095 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Singapore has registered 32,343 cases and 23 deaths, as of May 27, WHO data shows.

