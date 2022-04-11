Gassco Taps Wood To Secure European Gas Transport
Consulting and engineering company Wood has secured a three-year contract with Norwegian state-owned operator Gassco to support the safe and secure transportation of gas from the Norwegian Continental Shelf to terminals across the UK and Europe.
Wood said that the contract would see the company work closely with Gassco to renovate the gas receiving facilities through the provision of engineering, procurement, and construction management services across the Easington (UK), Zeebrügge (Belgium), Dunkerque (France), Dornum, and Emden (Germany) gas receiving terminals.
Combined, these terminals receive around 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from the Norwegian Continental Shelf annually, meaning they are critical to ensuring safe, secure, and efficient energy supply to Europe in the face of increasing demand.
“We are delighted to grow our relationship with Gassco and expand our operational footprint in Europe with this award which further propels our geographical and portfolio diversification,” Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s President of Operations across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, stated.
“With complete alignment to Gassco’s vision of securing energy supply, we will renovate and increase the efficiency of their onshore terminals, helping to ensure safe and efficient gas receipt across the UK and Europe and, in turn, providing critical energy security as we transition to a net-zero future,” he added.
“We will bring our extensive experience in operating, maintaining, and upgrading critical energy infrastructure to ensure Gassco’s operations remain resilient. Our Norwegian team, with the support of our UK and global experts, will support the delivery of this contract, in turn securing local employment and strengthening Wood’s position as a leading engineering and operations partner for the energy industry,” Lars Fredrik Bakke, Wood’s Vice President of Operations in Norway, commented.
According to Wood, the contract will employ teams across its engineering hubs and the terminal sites in the UK and continental Europe.
