Gassco and ABB Award Contracts for Simulator
Gassco and ABB (NYSE: ABB) have awarded contracts to Billington Process Technology (BPT) to deliver an Operator Training Simulator (OTS) for the Gassco-operated Zeepipe gas receiving terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium, BPT reported Wednesday.”
“This contract award is a testimonial of BPT’s domain and simulator expertise,” BPT Vice President for Sales and Marketing Knut Erik Spilling remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “The OTS will be used for operator training in handling normal operations as well as abnormal situations.”
The Zeepipe system carries natural Norwegian natural gas into continental Europe, according to Gassco’s website. The Zeepipe terminal removes possible residual liquids and solids and regulates gas flow and temperature, BPT stated. The firm added the facility measures gas volume and checks its quality before continuing to the transport operator downstream of the terminal.
An integrated team of ABB and BPT specialists will configure the OTS, BPT pointed out. The contract recipient explained the OTS’ main components simulate the facility’s ABB process control system and HIMA safety system linked to the UniSim dynamic process model and instructor station.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
