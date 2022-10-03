Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Hillary Stevenson, Director, Industry Relations at oil and gas data firm Validere: Gasoline prices may take another hit with Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28. Increased demand and supply issues may temporarily elevate regional gasoline prices. Typically gasoline demand increases ahead of a storm, especially when evacuations are ordered, then fall during the storm due to decreased mobility. Ian made landfall in Florida with limited impacts to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production. Most of Florida’s fuel supply is provided by barges, making resupply difficult amid port closures and damage.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The market will have to return to the days of fixating on the weather channel’s ‘Tropical Update’ for possible future developments in the Atlantic Basin. With the start of October, will cold air enter the U.S. and spark demand for natural gas and heating oil?
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: Some serious market volatility.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Russian Spy Chief Claims West Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage
- Utilities Have Very High Cyber Risk Exposure
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- VIDEO: SEE MONSTER Awakens
- Eni Working With Gazprom to Restore Italy Gas Flows
- Noble And Maersk Drilling Create Leader In Offshore Drilling
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Equinor Selects Torgrim Reitan As New Chief Financial Officer
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
- Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
- France's Top Oil Refinery Halting
- France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War