GasBuddy Reveals 2025 USA Gasoline Price Forecast

The U.S. gasoline price will average $3.22 per gallon in 2025, according to GasBuddy’s 2025 Fuel Price Outlook, which was published recently.

The outlook includes a range of possible prices for each month next year. The highest figure in that range appears in April, at $3.67 per gallon, and the lowest figure appears in December, at $2.81 per gallon. The outlook also includes averages for each month. The lowest monthly average appears in December, at $2.89 per gallon, and the highest appears in April, at $3.46 per gallon.

In a blog post published on its website on December 31, GasBuddy, a PDI company, highlighted that its outlook is forecasting a third consecutive year of lower gas prices.

“GasBuddy projects that the yearly national average for gasoline in 2025 will decline to $3.22 per gallon, down from $3.33 in 2024 and significantly below the record highs of 2022,” GasBuddy noted in the blog post.

The blog post stated that Americans are projected to spend over $12 billion less on gasoline in 2025 compared to 2024.

“While declining fuel prices in 2025 will provide welcome relief to American drivers and businesses, emerging risks could lead to increased volatility,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the blog post.

“Geopolitical uncertainties, potential disruptions from extreme weather, and policy shifts under the new administration could create challenges for fuel markets. Despite this, expanding global refining capacity and moderating demand are expected to support lower prices for most of the year,” he added.

Rigzone has contacted the Trump transition team for comment on De Haan’s statement. At the time of writing, the Trump camp has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released in December, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that the U.S. regular gasoline price will average $3.19 per gallon in 2025.

That STEO forecast that the U.S. regular gasoline price will average $3.31 per gallon in 2024. It put the 2023 regular gasoline price at $3.52 per gallon.

The EIA’s previous STEO, which was released in November, projected that the U.S. regular gasoline price would average $3.32 per gallon in 2024 and $3.17 per gallon in 2025. The November STEO also put the 2023 U.S. regular gasoline price at $3.52 per gallon.

In its latest fuel update, which was released on December 30, the EIA showed that the U.S. regular gasoline price came in at $3.016 per gallon on December 16, $3.024 per gallon on December 23, and $3.006 per gallon on December 30.

Of the five Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) regions highlighted in the EIA’s latest fuel update, the West Coast was shown to have the highest regular gasoline price as of December 30, at $3.770 per gallon. The Gulf Coast was shown to have the lowest regular gasoline price as of December 30, at $2.613 per gallon.

A glossary section of the EIA site notes that the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are divided into five districts, with PADD 1 further split into three subdistricts. PADDs 6 and 7 encompass U.S. territories, the site adds.

According to the AAA Fuel Prices website, the average U.S. regular gasoline price was $3.067 per gallon on January 2. Yesterday’s average was $3.062 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.042 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.047 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.104 per gallon, the site showed.

The highest recorded average regular gasoline price was seen on June 14, 2022, at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA site highlighted.

