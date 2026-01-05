GasBuddy Head Dubs 2025 'A Year of Rare Stability'

'When drivers look back, 2025 will stand out as one of the calmest years at the pump in recent history', said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

If you felt like gas prices didn’t make many headlines in 2025, you weren’t imagining it.

That’s what GasBuddy stated in a blog posted on its website at the end of last year, adding that 2025 “turned out to be one of the calmest and most stable years at the pump in nearly two decades, offering drivers a rare break from the dramatic ups and downs that defined recent years”.

In the blog, GasBuddy noted that, according to its analysis of national average gasoline prices, 2025 “delivered the smallest annual price swing since 2017 and the lowest volatility since 2005”.

The U.S. average gasoline price peaked at $3.26 per gallon on April 3, 2025, and delivered a year low of $2.76 per gallon on December 28, GasBuddy pointed out in the blog, outlining that these figures “put… the entire year’s movement within a 50.2 cent range”.

“That spread ranks as the third smallest annual range in the past two decades, highlighting just how confined prices were throughout the year,” GasBuddy stated.

GasBuddy highlighted in the blog that “prices in most years surge and fall in sharper bursts” but pointed out that, in 2025, gas prices “moved slowly and steadily, without many spikes in either direction”. It noted that the annual high arrived early and that the annual low came “very late”, adding that, “together, these markers tell a consistent story - prices peaked early, drifted slowly lower, and avoided the dramatic moves drivers have grown used to”.

“That stability also showed up in day to day pricing,” GasBuddy said in the blog, noting that “prices never trended for long in either direction”. In 2025, the longest streak of daily increases was six days and the longest streak of daily declines was seven days, according to GasBuddy.

“Those streaks are tied for the shortest ‘longest up-streak’ and ‘longest down-streak’ in recent years, with 2024 showing the same pattern. Prices moved, but they rarely built momentum,” GasBuddy noted.

“Unlike pandemic influenced years such as 2021 and 2022, which were defined by sharp spikes and quick reversals, 2025 followed a slower path,” the company added.

“There were 269 days between the annual high and annual low, the fourth longest separation since 2005, a sign that the market has finally rebalanced after Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” it continued.

“Rather than whipsawing drivers, prices eased lower over time - reinforcing the year’s overall calm,” it went on to state.

In the blog, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, defined 2025 as “a year of rare stability”.

“Prices still followed a seasonal pattern, but they stayed confined to one of the narrowest ranges drivers have seen in years,” he said.

“When drivers look back, 2025 will stand out as one of the calmest years at the pump in recent history … That level of stability is unusual, and it may not be fully appreciated until volatility returns,” he added.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on December 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that the U.S. regular gasoline retail price would average $3.11 per gallon in 2025 and $3.00 per gallon in 2026. The STEO showed that the U.S. regular gasoline price averaged $3.31 per gallon in 2024.

The EIA’s latest gasoline fuel update, which was released on December 30, showed a declining trend for the U.S. regular gasoline price. According to that update, the U.S. regular gasoline price averaged $2.895 per gallon on December 15, $2.841 per gallon on December 22, and $2.811 per gallon on December 29. The December 29 price was down $0.195 from the year ago price, the update outlined.

GasBuddy’s live ticking average for regular gasoline in the U.S. was $2.753 per gallon as of 7.30 am EST on January 5. The figure was 0.7 cents up from yesterday’s average, 5.6 cents down from last week’s average, 20.7 cents down from last month’s average, and 28.5 cents down from last year’s average, GasBuddy’s website highlighted.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com