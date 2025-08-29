Gas Treatment, Liquefaction Units of Congo LNG Phase 2 Completed

The second phase, which will raise the capacity of the Republic of the Congo's first LNG production facility to three MMtpa, is set to start operations by year-end.

The floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit for the expansion of Congo LNG has departed Shanghai for the Republic of the Congo.

Congo LNG Phase II’s floating production unit (FPU), which will treat natural gas for delivery to the FLNG or liquefaction unit, has also been completed and is set to sail to the Central African country in the coming days, Eni SpA said in a statement online.

The new FLNG platform, called Nguya, has a liquefaction capacity of 2.4 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa). It will raise Congo LNG’s capacity to three MMtpa.

“Designed with advanced technologies to ensure a reduced carbon footprint, it stands as a benchmark in the industry”, Italy’s state-backed oil and gas major Eni said.

“Conceived, designed, and built in only 33 months - from contract award to sail-away - the FLNG sets a record for time-to-market in the entire sector.

“Moreover, its cutting-edge technical features allow it to process gas from multiple fields, making it suitable for the development of future fields as well”.

Nguya, 376 meters (1,233.6 feet) long and 60 meters wide, will be moored at a depth of 35 meters, according to Eni.

Meanwhile Saipem SpA, an Italian energy engineering company, said it had completed the conversion of the Scarabeo 5 semi-submersible drilling unit into an FPU for Congo LNG.

The FPU will be installed northwest of the Djeno Terminal at a depth of around 35 meters, Saipem said.

“The Scarabeo 5, built in Italy in the early 1990s, is one of the best units of its generation, hence it was chosen as an asset for conversion into a floating gas treatment facility”, it said. “Once installed, it will serve as a control hub for the entire offshore development field of Eni's Congo LNG Project.

“The conversion of Scarabeo 5 was completed in less than 24 months, further demonstrating Saipem’s fast-track execution capability, the company’s distinctive approach that significantly reduces project time-to-market”.

Mooring and start-up for phase II of Congo LNG is set to be completed by year-end, with the work on the subsea infrastructure progressing, Eni said.

Congo LNG, Congo-Brazzaville’s first LNG production facility, shipped its inaugural cargo February 2024. Currently it operates through the Tango FLNG unit, which has a capacity of 600,000 metric tons a year. Tango has since shipped 12 cargoes, Eni said.

Congo LNG, under the Marine XII offshore concession, mainly exports to Europe, according to Eni.

Eni owns 65 percent of the concession, with Russia’s Lukoil PJSC (25 percent) and national oil company SNPC (10 percent) as partners.

Earlier this year Eni signed an agreement with Vitol to partner in Congo LNG and other producing and undeveloped oil and gas assets in Congo-Brazzaville and Cote d’Ivoire. The $1.65 billion transaction will see Vitol acquire a 25 percent stake in Congo LNG and 30 percent in the Ivory Coast’s Baleine field, where Eni has 77.25 percent, as announced by the companies March 19.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com