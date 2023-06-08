Gas South Inks Plumbing Deal for Its Consumers
Gas South has formed a dedicated customer line with a utility technical service provider, offering households in Georgia state lower costs for pipe repairs and other home energy needs.
“After receiving many inquiries from our natural gas customers about setting up plumbing and other services, we recognized a unique opportunity to collaborate with Coolray, a trusted local service provider who could deliver the additional services our customers were asking for”, Gas South president and chief executive Kevin Greiner said in a joint press release Tuesday.
The agreement with Coolray Heating & Air Conditioning “marks the first time a natural gas provider and a home services company have linked up to provide shared customer savings in the Atlanta market”, the announcement said.
“Coolray’s extensive trades service teams can quickly service and repair natural gas piping for Gas South customers and help reduce their energy consumption bills through Coolray’s insulation and attic ventilation services”, Coolray president Christopher Bean commented.
Gas South consumers are also offered discounts on Coolray products such as water heaters and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) systems.
Meanwhile Coolray customers are offered benefits for subscribing to Gas South, including a 10-month $10 bill credit.
Securing the place of natural gas in the state’s power mix, Georgia passed 2021 a law prohibiting local governments from “adopting any policy that prohibits the connection or reconnection of any utility service based upon the type or source of energy or fuel”, as stated in the legislation text.
Gas South claims a membership of over 425,000 residential, business and governmental customers, which according to the company makes it the biggest retailer in the Southeastern USA.
In 2020 it completed its buy of Infinite Energy. Infinite Energy sold to Gas South its wholesale and retail natural gas business, whose market was concentrated in Florida and Georgia, according to a Gas South press statement December 31, 2020.
Coolray’s operations meanwhile are in Alabama and Georgia, serving a total of over 100 counties, according to its website.
The 11 Southeastern states—Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia—accounted for over 8.06 million cubic feet (MMcf) of the national consumption of more than 30.66 MMcf in 2021, according to data published by the Energy Information Administration May 31.
To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com
