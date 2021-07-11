SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Gas Project Modification Worth Billions

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Sunday, July 11, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Gas Project Modification Worth Billions
Here is a review of popular downstream-related articles on Rigzone from last week.

Major LNG-related news from Australia commanded a significant amount of attention last week from Rigzone’s downstream readership. Read on for details, along with other recent downstream-related articles that ranked highly in page views.

$4B Chevron-run Project Advances

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently revealed that a $4 billion project to ensure natural gas supplies to the Gorgon LNG trains and gas plant in northwestern Australia will go forward. The newly approved Jansz-Io Compression project calls for constructing and installing infrastructure linking the offshore Janz-Io gas field to the Gorgon complex. Chevron’s fellow Gorgon Project owners include ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), Osaka Gas (TYO: 9532), Tokyo Gas (OTCMKTS: TKGSY), and JERA. The article also mentions which company won a major technology contract for the project.

OPEC+ Deal Fails

In the period leading up to the OPEC+ meeting early this month, oil market-watchers were speculating what the alliance of major oil producers would do. As this post-meeting Bloomberg article points out, a major takeaway from the meeting turned out to be what the group did not do: arrive at an agreement on gradually increasing oil output. The lack of a deal stems from friction between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

What to Watch as the Oil Crisis Evolves

In its assessment of the fallout from the OPEC+ non-decision, Bloomberg offered a preview of potential broader market and geopolitical outcomes. The news agency highlights possible effects linked to the durability of the OPEC+ alliance, involvement from government officials from within and outside the oil producers’ group, price movements, and an escalation of an unusually public dispute.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles