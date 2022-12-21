Gas Prices At Cheapest Levels Since June 2021
In a statement posted on his Twitter page, U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted that gas prices are now at an 18-month low.
“I promised to tackle the spike in prices at the pump caused by Putin’s war,” he said in the statement.
“Since then, we’ve led the world in oil releases, rallying our global partners to release oil as well. Now, gas prices are at the cheapest levels since June 2021. And I’m not done yet,” he added in the statement.
I promised to tackle the spike in prices at the pump caused by Putin's war.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2022
Since then, we've led the world in oil releases, rallying our global partners to release oil as well.
Now, gas prices are at the cheapest levels since June 2021. And I'm not done yet.
In a separate Tweet on December 13, Biden said “Americans can see our economic progress while driving down the street, finding relief at the pump as gas prices fall”.
Americans can see our economic progress while driving down the street, finding relief at the pump as gas prices fall.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2022
As they get ready for holiday celebrations and dinners, food inflation is slowing.
These savings are crucial for so many families.
On December 8, Biden noted that “the national average gas price is lower than its level one year ago”.
Some great news today: the national average gas price is lower than its level one year ago.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022
As of December 21, the average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. is $3.108 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. Yesterday’s average was $3.123 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.214 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.662 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.302 per gallon, the AAA site shows.
The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14, at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA site highlights.
In a statement posted on the AAA site on December 19, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said, “the cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring”.
“Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off,” Gross added in the statement.
At the time of writing, the price of WTI is trading at $77.81 per barrel. The commodity’s lowest 2022 close, so far, was seen on December 9, at $71.02 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
