Gas Pipeline Would Bolster Energy Security for Albania
Texas-based Excelerate Energy L.P. reported late last week that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Snam S.p.A. (SRG.MI) and Albgaz Sh.a to explore potential cooperation to construct a natural gas pipeline in Albania.
The proposed pipeline would link the Vlora Teminal on Albania’s southern coast with other gas infrastructure opportunities in the southeastern European country, Excelerate noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm, which specializes in floating LNG regasification and operates 13 terminals worldwide, pointed out the MOU could facilitate supply of underground gas storage to bolster the region’s energy security.
“Leveraging our downstream capabilities and working alongside Albania to explore expanding their access to reliable energy, we are able to take an integral step towards energy security for the country,” remarked Excelerate President and CEO Steven Kobos. “Together with Snam and Albgaz, we recognize the potential impact this pipeline can have for the region.”
Excelerate noted that Snam, a shareholder in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), and Albgaz’s Albanian Gas Service Co. Sh.A. could operate and maintain the future pipeline.
“This MOU further strengthens our commitment with Albania initiated four years ago,” commented Mario Franchin, Snam’s Global Solutions Commercial senior vice president. “It marks another important step forward in the development of Albania’s energy strategy and Snam is pleased to share its experience and know-how to support the country and Albgaz in its path in the energy transition.”
Excelerate stated that it expects planning under the MOU framework to start immediately, with representatives from each company forming a coordination team.
“This is a unique opportunity for Albania, to cooperate with such big actors that can provide essential knowledge and experience in order to deliver benefits not only from gas transmission activities, but also to exploit an important natural asset such as Dumrea underground gas storage,” stated Albgaz CEO Arber Avrami. “This can offer energy security options not only for Albania but also reliable energy supply for international gas networks.”
Earlier this year, Excelerate signed an MOU with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy to study the development of an LNG import terminal in the Port of Vlora.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
