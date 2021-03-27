Game of Thrones Stars Join Amazon's The Rig and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Game of Thrones Stars Join Amazon's The Rig

Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones (GoT), and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon on GoT, have joined the cast of the new UK Amazon Original series The Rig, which is set to film in Scotland later this month on an oil rig. Glen will play Magnus MacMillan, the offshore installation manager of the Kinloch Bravo rig and leader of the crew, and Teale will play head driller Lars Hutton.

Read full article here

Vantage Drilling to Operate Seadrill Rigs

Units of Vantage Drilling International will manage, operate, and market four Seadrill Partners LLC deepwater floaters under a new framework agreement between the companies, Vantage revealed. The deal concerns Seadrill’s West Polaris and West Capella drillships and West Leo and West Sirius semisubmersibles.

Read full article here

Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?

Nicolas Maduro said in a recent televised address that “Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment”, Bloomberg highlighted. It’s a make or break moment for the country, according to Bloomberg.

Read full article here

Saipem Nets $1B+ Qatargas Deal

Saipem has received a letter of award for a new contract from Qatargas worth over $1 billion. The deal is related to the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project and entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore export trunklines and related onshore tie-in works.

Read full article here

BHP Awards Mexico Subsea Project

A unit of BHP Petroleum has awarded DORIS Engineering a subsea contract for the next phase of its Trion field development in the Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The front-end engineering and design award covers the subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines scope of work for Trion.

Read full article here

Oil CEOs Pledge Climate Collaboration with Biden Admin

Bloomberg reported that chief executives of some of the largest U.S. oil companies promised to collaborate with the Biden administration in its campaign against climate change during a meeting with White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com