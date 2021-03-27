Game of Thrones Stars Join Amazon's The Rig and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Game of Thrones Stars Join Amazon's The Rig
Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones (GoT), and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon on GoT, have joined the cast of the new UK Amazon Original series The Rig, which is set to film in Scotland later this month on an oil rig. Glen will play Magnus MacMillan, the offshore installation manager of the Kinloch Bravo rig and leader of the crew, and Teale will play head driller Lars Hutton.
Read full article here
Vantage Drilling to Operate Seadrill Rigs
Units of Vantage Drilling International will manage, operate, and market four Seadrill Partners LLC deepwater floaters under a new framework agreement between the companies, Vantage revealed. The deal concerns Seadrill’s West Polaris and West Capella drillships and West Leo and West Sirius semisubmersibles.
Read full article here
Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
Nicolas Maduro said in a recent televised address that “Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment”, Bloomberg highlighted. It’s a make or break moment for the country, according to Bloomberg.
Read full article here
Saipem Nets $1B+ Qatargas Deal
Saipem has received a letter of award for a new contract from Qatargas worth over $1 billion. The deal is related to the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project and entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore export trunklines and related onshore tie-in works.
Read full article here
BHP Awards Mexico Subsea Project
A unit of BHP Petroleum has awarded DORIS Engineering a subsea contract for the next phase of its Trion field development in the Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The front-end engineering and design award covers the subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines scope of work for Trion.
Read full article here
Oil CEOs Pledge Climate Collaboration with Biden Admin
Bloomberg reported that chief executives of some of the largest U.S. oil companies promised to collaborate with the Biden administration in its campaign against climate change during a meeting with White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Dolphin Rig Goes on Contract
- PDO Awards $4B Service Deals
- Yemen Houthis Claim More Attacks on Aramco Sites
- Ineos Sells Norway Oil Business for $615MM
- Aker Solutions Wins Large ConocoPhillips Deal
- PetroChina Claims World's Top Spot for Capex
- DUC Backlog is Rapidly Shrinking
- New Mexico to Impose Stricter Rules on Flaring
- Signals Suggest Improving USA Upstream
- Shelf Drilling Wins Egypt Contract Extension
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Total Planting 40,000 Hectare Forest in Rep of Congo
- Santos Awards Deal for $3.6B Barossa Project
- Indian Refiners Cut Reliance on Middle Eastern Crudes
- Island Offshore Claims World Record in North Sea
- Equinor Makes Biggest NCS Discovery in 2021
- New Programs Launched to Safeguard USA Energy
- Dolphin Rig Goes on Contract
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Conoco COO Retires
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked
- ERCOT Directors Resign