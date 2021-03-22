Game of Thrones Stars Casted for Amazon's The Rig

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the casting for the UK Amazon Original series The Rig, which is set to film in Scotland later this month on an oil rig.

Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones (GoT), will play Magnus MacMillan, the offshore installation manager of the Kinloch Bravo rig and leader of the crew, and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon on GoT, will be playing the role of head driller Lars Hutton. The full casting list can be seen below:

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) - Rose Mason; scientist and oil company rep.

Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Traces) – Fulmer Hamilton; communications officer

Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK, Small Axe) – Cat Braithwaite; medic

Richard Pepple (Bridgerton, Cobra) Grant Dunlin - crew boss

Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Quiz) Alwyn Evans - Deck Foreman

Calvin Demba (Life, Last Christmas) Baz Roberts - drill hand

Emun Elliott (Guilt) Leck Longman - rig mechanic

Abraham Popoola (Cruella) Easter Ayodeji - rig crane driver

Stuart McQuarrie (Des) is Colin Murchison - head chef

Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess) Heather Shaw - roustabout

According to Amazon’s website, the series follows Magnus and his crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, which is stationed off the Scottish coast “in the dangerous waters of the North Sea”.

“When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through,” Amazon states on its site.

“The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. As the crew endeavor to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust,” Amazon adds.

“Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination,” Amazon continues.

The Rig is a six-part “epic thriller”, which will be produced by Wild Mercury Productions. It was created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland.

