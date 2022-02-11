Gambia Puts Block A1 On The Market Again

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of The Gambia has officially launched the licensing round for Block A1.

Granted initially to BP in 2019, Block A1 became available in August 2021 after the company exited the block. This was part of BP's company strategy to pivot from the exploration and production of hydrocarbons to becoming an integrated energy firm.

During its time as licensee BP performed the required work obligations, including reprocessing 2D and 3D data, conducting geohazard, geology, and geophysical studies, and progressed the block so that it is now drill-ready.

As a result of abandoning Block A1, BP paid a $29.3 million settlement for failing to meet its drilling obligations in the block. The commitment to drill an exploration well remained outstanding. In early 2020, BP suspended plans to drill a well by the end of the year due to Covid-19.

The BP seismic reprocessed data is available for licensing from TGS, at extremely competitive rates – entry-level purchase price $10,000. Additional reports and other data concerning the block will also be made available free of charge to bidders.

The deadline for submission of bids is June 6, 2022. Bidders will be required to submit bids electronically through a data room platform.

The Gambian authorities encourage all interested bidders to visit the Ministry website, download the RFP, and register their interest with the Commission per the instructions in the RFP.

"Our key objective in designing the licensing round is to ensure an attractive fiscal regime with low entry conditions for bidders, transparent procurement process and participation rules, and clear technical and financial minimum qualification criteria. In accordance with best practice there will be one biddable term, which is further explained in RFP," says the Permanent Secretary of Gambia’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Lamin Camara.

"Our government team has the necessary experience and is well prepared to repeat the success of the 2018 licensing round, and to once more, start and finish the licensing round within the timeframe – February 2021 to June 2022 – announced," adds the Director-General of Petroleum Commission Jerreh Barrow.

"The Government wishes to seize this opportunity to thank BP for their strong collaboration during the past two years and their excellent technical work on the block. We are excited to open our doors again to the international oil community and look forward to working with a new partner in Block A1," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Fafa Sanyang claimed.

This is not the first time Block 1 was swapping hands. Before BP, Block A1 – along with Block A4 – was a disputed area when it was held by African Petroleum. The Gambian government in 2017 said it ended talks with the company for the extension of exploration rights over these two blocks, stripping the company of its rights in the blocks.

