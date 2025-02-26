Galp Offers Mopane-3X Update

Galp said it has successfully drilled, cored, and logged the Mopane-3X well.

In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, Galp said it has successfully drilled, cored, and logged the Mopane-3X well in Petroleum Exploration License 83 (PEL 83), offshore Namibia.

The well was spudded on January 2, according to the statement, which highlighted that Mopane-3X is situated 18km away from the Mopane-1X well. Galp noted in the statement that Mopane-3X “targeted two stacked prospects, AVO-10 & AVO-13, and a deeper sand, in the southeast region of the Mopane complex, at c.1,200 m water depth”.

“Preliminary data confirm light oil and gas-condensate significant columns across AVO-10, and light oil columns on AVO-13 and on the deeper sand, in high-quality sandstones,” Galp said in the statement.

“The reservoirs log measures confirm good porosities, high pressures and high permeabilities. Initial fluid samples show low oil viscosity and minimum CO 2 and H 2 S concentrations. Samples were sent for lab testing,” it added.

“Mopane-3X higher than estimated pressures and preliminary results unlock further exploration and appraisal opportunities in the southeast region of Mopane,” it continued.

In the statement, Galp said all acquired data will be integrated into the reservoir model and support the planning of potential further activities.

Rigzone asked Galp if it had any production estimates for Mopane-3X. The company declined to comment.

A BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone on Wednesday said, “last week Galp confirmed it was working on maturing a first development concept for its Namibian discoveries and its latest exploration result now unlocks a second distinct potential production hub”.

“We see the now tangible prospect of a multi-development runway as likely to garner greater industry interest when Galp re-engages in its planned farm-down process,” it added.

The BofA Global Research report noted that “Galp’s Mopane discoveries in Namibia matter”, adding that the company’s “80 percent equity stake in a 150,000 barrel per day FPSO concept equates to 120,000 barrels per day net barrels”.

“This eclipses its FY25 guide of >105,000 barrels per day. Each development could double current production; two developments triple mid-2030 production to >300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day,” the report stated.

The BofA Global Research report also noted that Galp “has not advanced hard data disclosure since its April 2024 10 billion barrel oil equivalent, or higher, in-place disclosure”.

“We have observed investor fatigue whilst clear recoverable oil quantities remain unquantified … Yet Galp’s communication have crucially noted: significant oil columns, high-pressure, good to high permeability and good porosity,” the report said.

“Galp prior CEO was also clear that gas content was not expected to be an issue for project commercialization. We believe drilling results post the 10 billion announcement have been above expectations,” it went on to state.

Rigzone has contacted Galp for comment on the BofA Global Research report. At the time of writing, Galp has not responded to this Rigzone request.

In a statement posted on its site on April 21, 2024, Galp stated that, “in the Mopane complex alone, and before drilling additional exploration and appraisal wells, hydrocarbon in-place estimates are 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent, or higher”.

Galp notes on its website that its upstream portfolio in Namibia consists of PEL 83. The company holds an 80 percent stake in this license, according to its website, which highlights that PEL 83 “covers an area of almost 10,000 square kilometers in the Orange Basin, located in the southern part of Namibian waters, close to the border with South Africa”.

Galp points out on its site that it is present in 10 countries and three continents. Its businesses include “Upstream, Industrial and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Businesses”, the site highlights.

