Galp Chooses New Chairman Of Executive Committee
Oil and gas company Galp has informed that its Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Filipe Silva to the position of Chairman of the Executive Committee.
Filipe Silva is a member of Galp’s Board of Directors and the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2012. He will now succeed Andy Brown as the Chairman of the Executive Committee for the period between January 1, 2023, and the next Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM).
In addition, Galp’s main shareholder Amorim Energia B.V. has informed the company that it intends to include Filipe in the list to be submitted to the next AGM for the Board of Directors election for the 2023-2026 term, proposing that Filipe continues to lead Galp’s executive committee.
“Filipe is a seasoned executive with a vast experience in the Company and the energy markets and I am certain that this succession is the one which better allows Galp to keep on its path of growth and transformation, in accordance with the defined strategic guidelines. I wish Filipe all the best in his new role”, said Paula Amorim, Galp's Chairman.
Between January 1, 2023, and the date of the next AGM, and until the composition of the executive team for the next term is defined, it is intended that Filipe accumulates both the roles of CFO and the Chairman of the Executive Committee.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
