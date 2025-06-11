GAIL Completes First LNG Discharge at Dabhol

GAIL completed the first berthing and discharge operation at the Dabhol LNG terminal.

India’s state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd. has completed the first berthing and discharge operation at the Dabhol LNG terminal. The company welcomed the vessel GAIL Bhuwan at the facility following the completion of the breakwater project, GAIL said in a media release. The discharging of GAIL Bhuwan also marks the start of uninterrupted, round-the-year operations at the terminal.

Following the breakwater commissioning after receiving all necessary statutory approvals, Dabhol LNG Terminal has been designated an all-weather port. This development ensures safe and reliable LNG operations even during the traditionally challenging Southwest monsoon period for marine logistics on India’s west coast, GAIL said.

Located strategically on Maharashtra's coastline, the Dabhol LNG terminal has a regasification capacity of 5.0 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and plays a crucial role in India’s gas supply network through the Dabhol-Bangalore and Dabhol-Panvel cross-country pipelines, GAIL said.

GAIL noted that Dabhol is a unique island breakwater employing advanced marine engineering, unlike traditional land-connected structures. This complex project, which involved extensive collaboration among multiple stakeholders, presented significant technical challenges and demanded innovative, tailored solutions, it said.

The breakwater completion is expected to improve vessel accessibility and increase capacity utilization at the terminal, strengthening energy infrastructure and reliability of supply, GAIL said.

GAIL aims to increase the terminal's capacity from 5.0 MMTPA to 6.3 MMTPA in the initial phase over the next three years. After the expansion, the terminal is projected to manage up to 100 LNG cargoes each year, GAIL said.

