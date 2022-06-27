G7 Weighs Russia Oil Price Cap
Group of Seven nations are discussing a cap on the price of Russian oil that would work by imposing restrictions on insurance and shipping, according to people familiar with the matter.
The potential mechanism would only allow the transportation of Russian crude and petroleum products sold below an agreed threshold, the people said. Discussions among G-7 leaders and officials are ongoing, and an agreement has yet to be reached, they said.
President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and its economic fallout are the key topics under discussion at a three-day summit under way in the Bavarian Alps. G-7 states are seeking ways to limit the Kremlin’s energy revenue while mitigating the impact on their own economies amid surging inflation and efforts to curb a reliance on Russian oil and gas.
While a mechanism is on the agenda and the concept could be agreed in principle, it is not yet clear whether leaders will be able to pin down specific details, such as the level of the price cap, before the summit’s end, two of the people said.
European Council President Charles Michel confirmed that leaders were planning to discuss the proposed cap in detail, but that there were “many challenges” to be overcome.
“We are ready to take a decision together with our partners, but we want to make sure that what we decide will have the negative effect on Russia and not a negative effect on ourselves,” Michel told reporters at the summit.
A German government official told reporters on Saturday that while the questions that needed solving were not trivial, the group was at least on a path to finding an agreement. The US is also confident a resolution will be found, a senior Biden administration official said.
The European Union agreed last month to introduce a ban on insurance related to the transportation of Russian oil, and any move to add on a waiver would require the backing of all 27 member states. Some officials have raised concerns about re-opening that legal text as it took weeks to agree in the first place. Still, incorporating a new transportation ban in any mechanism could help to soften objections linked to weakening the insurance ban.
A mechanism linked to the shipment of oil could be more palatable to other buyers of Russian supplies, such as India, which would be able to insure and transport their shipments provided the price was in line with any agreed threshold. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also due to attend the G-7.
--With assistance from Birgit Jennen and Michael Nienaber.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- Russian Oil Isn't Dead Yet
- US Gas Production Up 2 Pct In Q2, S&P Global Platts Says
- Sunak Stands Firm on UK Oil Windfall Tax
- Recession Talk Reigns Supreme
- Coretrax Completes Expandable Technology Project In USA
- Oil Dive Will Not Bring Any Immediate Relief on Inflation
- OGDCL Makes Oil and Gas Discoveries
- Germany Fears Russia Could Permanently Close Main Gas Pipeline
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- USA Refinery Capacity Drops
- These Are the Largest Energy Companies by Market Cap Right Now
- Oil and Gas Lease Sales in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico Pushed Back
- New Mexico Oil Refinery Cost Doubles
- $150 Oil Could Still Happen. Here's How.
- Russian Oil Isn't Dead Yet
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast