G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, condemned the attack on the Mercer Street vessel. In a joint statement, the representatives called the incident deliberate and targeted.

Read full article here

Oil Groups React to USA Call for OPEC to Do More

The American Petroleum Institute, the Independent Petroleum Association of America and the Texas Oil and Gas Association reacted to the White House’s call for OPEC+ to do more to support the global recovery.

Read full article here

Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends

Bloomberg reported that the era of cheap natural gas is over. Natural gas was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia, Bloomberg noted.

Read full article here

BHP Approves $544MM for Gulf of Mexico Project

BHP has approved $544 million in capital expenditure to execute the Shenzi North oil project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company also approved $258 million in capital expenditure to move the Trion oil project in Mexico into the front end engineering design phase.

Read full article here

Shale Driller Plunges After Permian Deal Is Panned

Bloomberg reported that Callon Petroleum Co. disappointed investors with its biggest-ever acquisition aimed at expanding in America’s most prolific shale patch.

Read full article here

USA EIA Reveals New Oil Price Forecast

The United States Energy Information Administration kept its Brent spot average prices for 2021 and 2022 flat month on month, the organization’s latest Short Term Energy Outlook revealed.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com