G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack
The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, condemned the attack on the Mercer Street vessel. In a joint statement, the representatives called the incident deliberate and targeted.
Read full article here
Oil Groups React to USA Call for OPEC to Do More
The American Petroleum Institute, the Independent Petroleum Association of America and the Texas Oil and Gas Association reacted to the White House’s call for OPEC+ to do more to support the global recovery.
Read full article here
Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends
Bloomberg reported that the era of cheap natural gas is over. Natural gas was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia, Bloomberg noted.
Read full article here
BHP Approves $544MM for Gulf of Mexico Project
BHP has approved $544 million in capital expenditure to execute the Shenzi North oil project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company also approved $258 million in capital expenditure to move the Trion oil project in Mexico into the front end engineering design phase.
Read full article here
Shale Driller Plunges After Permian Deal Is Panned
Bloomberg reported that Callon Petroleum Co. disappointed investors with its biggest-ever acquisition aimed at expanding in America’s most prolific shale patch.
Read full article here
USA EIA Reveals New Oil Price Forecast
The United States Energy Information Administration kept its Brent spot average prices for 2021 and 2022 flat month on month, the organization’s latest Short Term Energy Outlook revealed.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- Oil Ends Lower Friday On Demand Concerns From Delta Variant Spread
- Schlumberger Exits OTC
- G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack and More
- Pemex Can't Afford to Develop Zama
- Cheap USA Oil Snapped Up in Asia
- McDermott Designs Largest Ever Liquid Hydrogen Sphere
- Fear of Lockdown Demand Destruction Permeates Market
- OTC Set to Open Monday
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- Indigenous Group Seeks Trans Mountain Stake
- Industry Stalwart Retires
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- Troops Eject Rebels Who Besieged Total LNG Project
- USA Rig Count Rises
- Gate Grabs Whale Commissioning Deal
- OGA Launches License Breach Investigation
- Xodus Nets Petronas CCS Deal
- USA Rig Count Drops
- Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises
- Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- USA Refiners Miss Out on American Fuel Boom
- McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project
- Exxon Posts Highest Profit in More Than 2 Years
- Riyadh and Moscow Claim Biggest Wins from OPEC+ Deal