G-20 Spent Nearly $700B Supporting Fossil Fuels In 2021
The Group of 20 nations spent $693 billion supporting the fossil fuel industry last year, slowing progress towards global climate goals, according to a report released by Bloomberg Philanthropies and BloombergNEF on Tuesday.
The money from governments and state-owned institutions “distorted prices, encouraged potentially wasteful use and production of fossil fuels, and resulted in investment into long-lived, emission-intensive equipment and infrastructure,” BNEF analysts Victoria Cuming and Maia Godemer wrote in the Climate Policy Factbook: COP27 Edition.
The aid for oil, gas, coal and fossil-fuel power rose 16% from 2020 and was the highest since 2014, according to the provisional estimates.
Setting a carbon price that forces companies and consumers to pay for their emissions is a crucial step toward meeting Paris Agreement commitments, but most efforts haven’t been effective because prices are too low or concessions offered to polluters too generous, according to the report. Governments must also enforce climate-risk disclosure from companies and financial institutions.
The increased funding was driven by retail energy price subsidies, tax breaks and budgetary transfers. Although the share of G-20 support for the dirtiest fossil fuel, coal, is shrinking — it fell to 2.9% last year from 4.1% in 2016 — it still attracted $20 billion worth of aid in 2021. China accounted for the largest share of G-20 fossil fuel support in 2020, a trend that probably extended into last year, according to BNEF, which hasn’t yet released country-level data for this year.
Despite announcing a range of ambitious commitments to phase out fossil fuel subsidies G-20 and G-7 members “always seem to include imprecise language and caveats, giving governments wiggle room to interpret these pledges as they wish,” Cuming said in a separate statement. Bloomberg Philanthropies is the philanthropic organization of Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, which owns Bloomberg News and BNEF.
The analysis comes ahead of the global climate summit COP27 that starts Nov. 6 in Egypt. Negotiations there are expected to focus on how to meet emissions pledges and targets announced at the previous year’s conference in Glasgow last year.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- First Major Cold Fronts Will Test Inventories
- Only 10 Large O&G Companies Committed To Scope 3 Reduction
- Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit On Oil Price Surge
- Strong Quarter For BP Enables $2.5B Share Buyback
- Shell Completes Sale Of Philippines Gas Field
- Biden Tells Oil Firms He Will Tax Their Windfall Profits
- U.S. Reveals Two Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas In GOM
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
- Exxon, Chevron Reap $31B Profit
- US Oil Products Exports Ban Could Save $5Bn For Customers
- ExxonMobil Finds Oil Two More Times In Guyana
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
- APPEA Lauds Oil & Gas Contribution To Australian Federal Budget
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More