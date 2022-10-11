Funding Awarded For 20 Net-Zero Technologies

The Net Zero Technology Centre has announced the 20 winners of its 2022 Open Innovation Program.

The funding competition this year focused on developing and deploying technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions.

A total of 154 businesses from across the globe applied for a share of £8 million ($8.85 million) available, with the potential of a maximum of £1 million ($1.1 million) awarded to each successful project.

The game-changing technologies were put through a rigorous selection process ensuring each supports the transition towards net zero, with an obligation of trialing and deploying technology within the UK continental shelf. The 20 successful technology projects will deliver £7.8 billion ($8.6 billion) GVA along with an impact of 3.1Mt CO2e annually.

As well as funding, the technology developers gain access to data, facilities, and technical expertise from the industry.

The winning technologies fall into seven focus areas – CCUS, hydrogen and clean fuels, renewables, and energy storage, zero emissions power, venting and flaring, integrity management, and late life and decommissioning.

The announcement follows the recent launch of the ‘Technology driving green energy growth’ report published by the Technology Leadership Board, NZTC, and Accenture. The report sets out robust recommendations detailing how rapid investment in technology innovation can help enable the delivery of the North Sea Transition Deal’s emissions targets and the creation of a net-zero energy system in the North Sea.

The winning ideas are set to help meet the goals of the report and develop high-value, high-impact opportunities for Scotland and the UK. Emerging electrolyzer technologies and materials will advance reducing the cost of green hydrogen by 60%; whilst novel optical sensors to prevent corrosion in carbon capture and storage operations will support the UK to expand the CCS market.

One of the successful projects will trial geothermal techniques in the field and another will use liquid air battery innovations to accelerate an integrated energy system.

NZTC’s next funding competition, due to open in January 2023, will focus on digital and data architecture, smart assets, and field automation.

“We’re at a pivotal point in the energy transition, with political and social pressures weighing as heavy as environmental demands. The technology ideas we received were diverse, credible, and exciting, making the selection process tough. There is no single solution to achieving net zero so nurturing innovation is key to establishing an integrated energy system. We are investing in the areas where we know technology gaps exist and where the opportunity is substantial in accelerating the energy transition,” Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director at the Net Zero Technology Centre, said.

